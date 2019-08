Global Automotive Dyno (Chassis & Engine) Market Report 2019: Market was Valued at $891 Million in 2018 and is Expected to Reach a Value of 1.03 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Dyno Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive dyno market was worth US$ 891 Million in 2018

An automotive dyno or dynamometer is a type of test equipment used in the automotive industry for measuring and recording mechanical parameters such as force, power, speed and torque of a vehicle. There are primarily two types of dynamometers used in the automotive industry, namely, engine dyno and chassis dyno.

The engine dyno performs the engine testing function and measures the power and torque directly from the engine, whereas chassis dyno measures the output of the same at drive wheels. They are also used for measuring rotational speed, accelerations of rollers, resistance generated by electromagnetic brakes, fuel consumption and emissions. Automotive dynamometers also find application in computing Air to Fuel Ratio (AFR) of a mixture, Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) and Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP).

A thriving automotive industry and rapid industrialization are the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing demand for automobile restoration and refurbishment, is contributing significantly to the sales of automotive dyno. Furthermore, industrialization in both the developed and emerging economies has elevated the demand for automobiles for daily commutation and transportation of goods and materials across various locations.

Another factor positively influencing the market is the increased applicability of dynamometers in sectors such as aviation, aerospace and marine that require the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines.

Furthermore, increasing technological innovations such as the development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer and availability of automation procedures such as engine mounting test bed and crank angle position detection are also expected to catalyze the market growth.

The market to reach a value of US$ 1,039 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2024.

