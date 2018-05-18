Global Automotive eCall (Emergency Call) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Aptiv, Continental, Robert Bosch, Telit & u-blox

The market's CAGR is expected to be more than 19%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

Global Automotive eCall Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is bend lighting headlamps with LED technology. Automotive designers are increasingly adopting bendable lighting headlamps as this technology ensures maximum visibility for the driver and enables around-the-corner lighting. The inclusion of LED lighting technology helps them to easily manufacture bendable lighting headlamps.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for energy efficient lighting systems. A large number of OEMs and suppliers are adopting efficient lighting system in their vehicles due to the growing government concerns and government initiatives and vital role of lighting system in automobile safety.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of LEDs. A major challenge for the global automotive LED headlamps market is the high cost of LEDs. LEDs cost more than their current substitutes, such as halogen or HID lamps. LEDs have witnessed market growth due to their energy efficiency and longer lifespan.

Key vendors

Aptiv

Continental

Robert Bosch

Telit

u-blox

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Standard installation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

TPS installation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of next-generation telematics protocol

Consolidated billing in telecom sector to improve customer experience

Over-the-air updates for eCall systems

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv

Continental

Robert Bosch

Telit

u-blox

PART 15: APPENDIX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt8kh8/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-ecall-emergency-call-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-aptiv-continental-robert-bosch-telit--u-blox-300651000.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

