Global Automotive eCall (Emergency Call) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Aptiv, Continental, Robert Bosch, Telit & u-blox

The "Global Automotive eCall Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market's CAGR is expected to be more than 19%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Global Automotive eCall Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is bend lighting headlamps with LED technology. Automotive designers are increasingly adopting bendable lighting headlamps as this technology ensures maximum visibility for the driver and enables around-the-corner lighting. The inclusion of LED lighting technology helps them to easily manufacture bendable lighting headlamps.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for energy efficient lighting systems. A large number of OEMs and suppliers are adopting efficient lighting system in their vehicles due to the growing government concerns and government initiatives and vital role of lighting system in automobile safety.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of LEDs. A major challenge for the global automotive LED headlamps market is the high cost of LEDs. LEDs cost more than their current substitutes, such as halogen or HID lamps. LEDs have witnessed market growth due to their energy efficiency and longer lifespan.
Key vendors
- Aptiv
- Continental
- Robert Bosch
- Telit
- u-blox
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Standard installation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- TPS installation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of next-generation telematics protocol
- Consolidated billing in telecom sector to improve customer experience
- Over-the-air updates for eCall systems
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv
- Continental
- Robert Bosch
- Telit
- u-blox
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt8kh8/global_automotive?w=5
