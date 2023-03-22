Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $75 Billion by 2028 with Significant Growth in the Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Capacity, Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion Type, Autonomous Level, End-user, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 75 billion by 2028, owing to the increasing features such as ADAS, traction control, parking assistance, electronic braking, and others.



The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is driven by several factors including the rising trend of adopting integrated ECUs, growing demand for luxurious cars and innovation in the electric vehicle segment, and growing popularity of ADAS, parking assistance, AEB, and ACC features. Moreover, government mandates to reduce fuel usage also boost the automotive electronic control unit market growth.



The automotive industry has witnessed tremendous growth as compared to a decade ago. Not only has the industry has seen new market entrants, but also developments in vehicle aesthetics from existing players. Catering to a wider audience had been the primary goal of automotive companies, and the luxury vehicles segment is one of the major markets.

Earlier the luxury vehicle segment was limited to Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Cadillac, but as consumers are getting more aware and demanding, many new entrants have emerged to meet the growing demand. The number of features in a vehicle is directly proportional to the number of ECUs integrated and thus faces a huge demand.



Moreover, with the introduction of electric vehicles, it has become easier for manufacturers to focus more on providing safety and luxury features. Electric vehicles also serve as a base for the development of autonomous vehicles, and thus the demand for ECUs is expected to reach unimagined heights.



The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market faces challenges due to increased design complexity and sophistication of ECUs, operation failure in ECU, and cost and quality trade-off.



The design and manufacturing of an ECU are highly technical and complex. The vehicles that are manufactured get OEM-fitted ECUs which tend to be costlier than aftermarket ECUs. Moreover, the aftermarket ECUs generally have a quality issue and sometimes are not fully compatible with the onboard system. All these factors pose challenges for manufacturers to procure highly technical labor, and the end-user to compromise on either quality or cost.



Scope of the Report



The Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market is segmented by capacity, vehicle type, application, propulsion type, autonomous level, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Capacity

16-bit

32-bit

64-bit

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

By Application

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Hybrid

ICE

By Autonomous Level

Autonomous Vehicles

Conventional Vehicles

Semi-autonomous Vehicles

By End-user

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Sweden , Italy )

( , UK, , , ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Indonesia , Australia )

( , , , , , ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Players

Veoneer Inc

Asentec Co Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (HELLA)

Sensata Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Magneti Marelli

Aptiv

Key Trends by Market Segment



By Capacity: The 32-bit segment dominated the market based on capacity in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market in 2021.



As the vehicles include more features, it also requires high-end processing, due to which 32-bit ECUs are preferred over 16-bit ECUs. As per the current passenger vehicle segment, the 32-bit ECUs tend to be widely used due to more processing capabilities, and less expensive than 64-bit. The 64-bit ECUs tend to have some specific applications in autonomous vehicles and thus are in lesser demand at present. Most of the auto component manufacturers and automotive electronics companies recommend upgrading from 16-bit ECU to 32-bit ECU.



By Vehicle Type: Passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market in 2021.



Passenger vehicle manufacturers often face the demand for the inclusion of several safety features and comfort features. Some of the widely demanded features in passenger vehicles include electronic braking and ABS, airbag deployments, crash detection, parking assist and lane assist, hi-tech infotainment systems, automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, and others. As the demand for these features increases in passenger vehicles, the demand, and integration of several ECUs in the vehicles is expected to increase. Moreover, the growing sales of EVs add subsequently to this demand.



By Application: The powertrain segment accounted for the largest market share in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) in 2021 by applications.



The powertrain segment is one of the essential ECUs that involves engine control, transmission control, and several other important factors for the error-free operation of a car. It is a basic ECU and is essential to be present in every vehicle produced. The powertrain ECU involves inputs from multiple sensors such as oxygen, air, temperature, and CO, among others. This segment is also expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



By Propulsion Type: Internal combustion engine (ICE) segment accounted for the largest market share by propulsion type in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market in 2021.



ICE vehicles hold a high proportion in terms of the number of vehicles on-road and current productions. Although the initiatives and development pace of electric vehicles has increased, it yet has enough time to equally compete with the ICE vehicles. Over the period of the next 10 years, the automotive industry is expected to go through major changes which also involve a decline in the production of ICE vehicles. The electric vehicles segment is expected to fastest-growing during the forecast period.



By Autonomous Level: Conventional vehicles held the largest market share in Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market in 2021.



The current status of autonomous vehicles has only been reached by level 2 of automation, however, there has been consistent progress yet the concern for safety remains. On the other hand, conventional vehicles including ICE and electric variants are being currently used in large numbers and are capable of housing multiple ECUs to meet the present market demand.



By End-user: OEM segment accounted for the largest market share in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market in 2021.



Auto parts OEMs are directly associated with the vehicle manufacturers in supplying the original equipment as per the design standards and compatibility. The OEM automotive ECUs tend to be highly compatible as compared to aftermarket products because the OEMs form an agreement to supply their products for a specific vehicle model and even for all of the vehicle models of automotive manufacturers. Although OEM ECUs are expensive as compared to aftermarket ones, most vehicle manufacturers and service centers recommend using OEM parts as standard. This also helps in violating any warranty-related issues.



By Geography: Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) in 2021.



Asia Pacific region has been witnessing a huge demand for hi-tech in-vehicle infotainment and communication services. Several emerging economies in the region including China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand, are expected to witness huge opportunities in the automotive sector owing to a large population, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for safety features and luxury vehicles.



Japan, China, and India among other countries have already initiated the production of electric vehicles, which is further expected to fuel the market growth in the region. The rise in the production of electric vehicles is further backed up by stringent governmental and environmental mandates to reduce carbon emissions levels.



Conclusion



The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market is forecasted to continue a positive growth, primarily driven by the rising trend of adopting integrated ECUs, growing demand for luxurious cars and innovation in the electric vehicle segment, and growing popularity of ADAS, parking assistance, AEB, and ACC features. APAC is expected to remain the dominant region throughout the forecast period owing to the emerging automotive hub in terms of production as well as consumption. Though the market is highly competitive with ~100 participants, global players control the dominant market share.



