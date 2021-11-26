Global Automotive Electronics Market Report 2021-2028: Focus on Electronic Control Unit, Sensors and Current Carrying Devices

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive electronics market size is expected to reach USD 392.49 billion by 2028. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing safety and security concerns to curb the rising road fatalities in developed and developing economies across the globe are the factors anticipated to drive the demand for automotive electronics. The rising demand for electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and state-of-the-art vehicle technology is also expected to fuel the market growth. Accident data recorder systems, emergency call systems, and alcohol ignition interlocks are some of the prominent technologically advanced features that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



The availability of advanced safety systems with features such as blind-spot detection and automatic emergency braking at lower costs has led to the increased implementation of these systems. This, in turn, is expected to boost the adoption of automotive ECUs and sensors used in these systems, subsequently fueling the market growth. Moreover, these features adhere to government rules and regulations and are anticipated to pave the way for adopting autonomous vehicles. The ECUs and sensors are used for controlling the electronic functions in these vehicles, thereby increasing the demand for these components.



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the demand for automotive electronics in 2020. The implementation of lockdowns and social distancing norms globally has led to losses for industries such as manufacturing, automotive, entertainment, restaurant, and hospitality. The overall vehicle production volumes declined globally on a year-on-year basis, mainly due to the decrease in production volumes in North America and Europe, among other regions.

According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), global automobile production dropped by more than 15% i.e., 77.6 million units in 2020 as compared to 91.7 million units in 2019. However, as governments begin to gradually relax lockdown norms and allow businesses to operate with mandates of social distancing, the market can expect a period of respite for the short-term due to the growing demand for cars from the middle-class populations.



The market for automotive electronics is also affected by the recent semiconductor chip shortages globally. The semiconductor chip supply crunch, powered by the pandemic supply-chain gyrations and rising demand, has majorly affected the automakers, forcing them to temporarily halt production in their factories. In April 2021, General Motors and Ford announced plans to temporarily shut down their factories due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. The chaotic ordering from the automotive OEMs makes it harder for chipmakers to understand where they need to allocate supply to meet the real and short-term needs.



The Asia Pacific regional market captured around 41% of the overall automotive electronics demand in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The demand in the Asia Pacific region is largely fulfilled by China, India, and Japan. China is the world's largest manufacturing hub and one of the fastest-growing economies. The Chinese automotive manufacturers are leveraging favorable market conditions to take the lead and dominate the market. Moreover, the Make in India campaign is expected to draw investments in the automotive sector, thus boosting the demand for automotive electronics.



Automotive Electronics Market Report Highlights

In terms of component, the sensors segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 9.2% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to favorable government initiatives for passenger safety and security in various regions

In terms of application, the safety system emerged as the largest segment in 2020. Increasing customer awareness about technological changes related to safety equipment in vehicles is expected to act as a potential driver for the growth of the safety systems segment

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment emerged as the largest segment in 2020 owing to the increased durability and shelf-life of electronic components

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles in India , China , and Japan

Companies Mentioned





CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa (Hella)

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

