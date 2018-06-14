Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market 2018-2025 by Product Type (Engine Mounted, Body Mounted), Material Type, Vehicle Class (Economic, Mid-Priced, Luxury), Fuel Type & Region

The automotive engine encapsulation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2018 to 2025. The market for automotive engine encapsulation is estimated to be USD 4.16 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.30 Billion by 2025

The key growth drivers of this market are the growing demand for silent vehicles, the stringent emission norms for the automotive industry, and the rise in demand for fuel-efficient and aerodynamically efficient vehicles.

Body mounted encapsulation is projected to have the highest market share, by value, in the automotive engine encapsulation market by 2025. This can be attributed to two major reasons - price and coverage. The price of these systems is quite high, as they are made of premium materials such as carbon fiber. Also, unlike engine mounted encapsulations that cover only selected parts of the engine, the components of body mounted encapsulation system are placed all around the engine.

Carbon fiber is an advanced, high-quality material used for automotive engine encapsulations. Though carbon fiber is expensive, it is preferred by luxury vehicle OEMs because of its lightweight and excellent noise cancellation and thermal insulation properties. Also, the increase in disposable income in developing countries such as India and China is increasing the market for luxury vehicles, which in turn is influencing the market of carbon fiber positively.

The gasoline engine vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Gasoline vehicles produce a lesser volume of exhaust from their engines as compared to diesel engine vehicles. In addition, environment-friendly mandates imposed by several governments have led to a global decline in the production of diesel vehicles. Hence, the OEMs are focusing on making their gasoline models thermally and acoustically efficient by incorporating engine encapsulations.

The luxury light-duty vehicle segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment in the automotive engine encapsulation market, by vehicle class. All luxury vehicles are equipped with engine encapsulation systems, which help in acoustic and thermal management in the vehicle and enhance stylish looks and aerodynamic efficiency.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive engine encapsulation market, by volume as well as value. The Asia Pacific region currently accounts for more than 50% of the global automobile production. The region comprises emerging economies such as China and India along with developed nations such as Japan and South Korea. The increase in disposable income in developing countries such as India and China and growing stringency of emission regulations are the key factors driving the automotive engine encapsulation market in the Asia Pacific region.

A key factor restraining the growth of the automotive engine encapsulation market is the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

4.2 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Country

4.4 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Fuel Type

4.5 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Product Type

4.6 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Material



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Minimize Engine Noise and CO2 Emission

5.2.1.2 Reduction in Piston-Cylinder Wear

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Eliminates the Need for Engine Components

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Energy-Saving Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Vehicle Weight and Fuel Consumption



6 Technological Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Advantages of Engine Encapsulation Systems

6.3 Engine Encapsulation Product Types

6.3.1 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Product Type

6.3.1.1 Engine-Mounted Encapsulation

6.3.1.2 Body-Mounted Encapsulation



7 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gasoline

7.3 Diesel



8 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Carbon Fiber

8.3 Polyurethane

8.4 Polypropylene

8.5 Polyamide

8.6 Glasswool



9 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Engine Mounted

9.3 Body Mounted



10 Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Vehicle Class & Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.3.1 New Product Developments

11.3.2 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Autoneum Holding AG

12.2 Continental AG

12.3 RoEchling SE & Co. Kg

12.4 Elringklinger AG

12.5 Greiner Group

12.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

12.7 Woco Industrietechnik GmbH

12.8 Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

12.9 SA Automotive

12.10 Hennecke GmbH

12.11 BASF Corporation

12.12 3M Deutschland GmbH

12.13 Saint-Gobain Isover SA

12.14 Polytec Holding AG

12.15 Evonik

12.16 Carcoustics Shared Services GmbH

12.17 Uniproducts (India) Ltd.

12.18 UGN, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mlc4md/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-engine-encapsulation-market-2018-2025-by-product-type-engine-mounted-body-mounted-material-type-vehicle-class-economic-mid-priced-luxury-fuel-type--region-300666388.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

