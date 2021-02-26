Global Automotive Engine Management System Market (2020 to 2025) - Replacement of ECUs Due to Increasing Average Life of Vehicles Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engine Management System Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, & HCV), Engine Type (Gasoline & Diesel), Components (ECU, Sensors- Temperature, Position, Oxygen, & Knock), Communication Bus & Region - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global engine management system market is projected to grow to USD 63.2 billion by 2025 from USD 58.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.
The major driving factors for the engine management system industry are stringent emission norms, fuel efficiency regulations and growing vehicle production around the globe. However, increasing sales of electric vehicles due to attractive government incentives are expected to impact the engine management system market.
The automotive industry plays a crucial role in building the global economy. However, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the whole automotive supply chain on a global scale in the first 6-7 months of 2020. The pandemic presented an uncertain recovery timeline for the automotive industry due to the lockdown implementation and shutdown of manufacturing facilities in various parts of the world. The automotive industry faced four major challenges amid COVID-19 - limited supply of vehicle parts, drop in new vehicle sales, the shutdown of production facilities, and decline in working capital. As the engine management system market is dependent on vehicle production, this market is expected to be impacted due to this outbreak. However, with growing normalcy and momentum in vehicle production, the engine management system market is expected to pick up pace in the coming years.
Position Sensors are estimated to be the fastest-growing and largest market share of the sensor segment
Position sensors are must-have sensors inside an engine management system of any kind of vehicle. Position sensors generally consist of throttle position, camshaft position, crankshaft position, and EGR position sensors. All above mentioned position sensors are installed in every vehicle owing to which the demand for position sensors is estimated to grow as the growing vehicle production across the globe. Moreover, the number of position sensors installed in each vehicle are multiple the growth rate for the position sensors market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Passenger cars are expected to be the largest vehicle segment of the engine management system market
The growing population has increased the overall demand for Passenger cars across the globe. Passenger car production accounts for more than 75% of total vehicle production across the globe. Moreover, due to betterment in income opportunities and increasing disposable income demand for vehicles is estimated to increase in countries such as India, Mexico and Brazil. Which will drive the market for engine management system market in the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest geographical segment of the engine management system market
The upcoming emission norms in the Asia Pacific are the most prominent driving forces for the engine management system market. For instance, China implemented China 6a & 6b, India implemented BS VI norms in 2020. Also, At the same time, the demand for luxury cars has increased considerably. The increase in demand for vehicles, especially premium passenger cars, has accentuated the need for better emission technologies and better engine performance. Thus, the market for engine management systems in the region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Engine Management System Market
4.2 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Sensor Type
4.3 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Fuel Type
4.4 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Vehicle Type
4.5 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Component
4.6 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Improved Vehicle Performance
5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission and Fuel Economy Standards
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Decreasing Diesel Passenger Car Sales
5.2.2.2 High Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Benefits to Related Markets
5.2.3.2 Replacement of Ecus due to Increasing Average Life of Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Design and Development of a System That Complies with Increasingly Tougher Emission Standards
5.2.5 Burning Issue
5.2.5.1 Fault in Components
5.3 Automotive Engine Management System Market Scenario
5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Low Impact Scenario
5.3.3 High Impact Scenario
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Automotive Engine Management Systems Market Ecosystem
5.6 Average Selling Price Trend
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.1.1 Forward/Backward Integration by Tier-I Suppliers and OEMs
6.3.1.2 High Capital Investments
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.2.1 Only Technologically Advanced Components Can Replace Older Versions
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.3.1 Long-Term Supply Contracts
6.3.3.2 Customized Products
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4.1 Well-Established Players with Excellent Supply and Distribution Network
6.3.4.2 Technological Expertise
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4 Regulatory Landscape
6.4.1 Pest Analysis
6.4.1.1 Political Factors
6.4.1.2 Economic Factors
6.4.1.3 Social Factors
6.4.1.4 Technological Factors
6.4.2 Key Pointers while Entering Market
6.4.3 Regulatory Impact on the Market
6.4.3.1 Decreased Tail-Pipe Emission Limits Leading to Vehicle Light-Weighting Trend
6.5 Engine Management System
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.6.1 Complementary Technology
6.6.1.1 Powertrain Control Module
6.6.2 Key Technology
6.6.2.1 Role of Obd in Engine Management System
6.6.2.2 Obd-I Link
6.6.2.2.1 Obd-Ii
6.6.3 Adjacent Technology
6.6.3.1 Programmable & Non-Programmable Engine Control Unit
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Case Study Analysis
6.8.1 Artificial Intelligence Enters Automotive Component Development
6.8.2 Ford Motors Working on Machine Learning for Engine Components
7 Engine Management System Market, by Communication Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Can (Controller Area Network)
7.2.1 Can Physical Layers
7.2.1.1 High-Speed/Fd
7.2.1.2 Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant Can Hardware:
7.2.1.3 Single-Wire Can Hardware:
7.2.1.4 Software-Selectable Can Hardware:
7.2.2 Can Terminology
7.2.3 Can Database Files:
7.3 Lin (Local Interconnect Network)
7.4 Flexray
8 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Fuel Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Gasoline Engine Management System
8.3 Diesel Engine Management System
9 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Ecu
9.3 Sensors
10 Engine Management System Market, by Sensor Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology for Sensor Type Segment
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Key Industry Insight
10.2 Oxygen Sensor
10.3 Temperature Sensor
10.4 Position Sensor
10.5 Knock Sensor
10.6 Other Sensors
11 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Passenger Car
11.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
11.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
12 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia-Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.4 North America
12.5 Rest of the World
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Automotive Engine Management System Market Share Analysis, 2019
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
13.4 Market Evolution Framework
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leaders
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participants
13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.7 Business Strategy Excellence
13.8 Competitive Scenario
13.8.1 Expansion
13.8.2 Acquisitions
13.8.3 Supply Contract/Agreement/Collaboration
13.8.4 Joint Venture
13.8.5 New Product Development
13.9 Right to Win
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.2 Continental Ag
14.3 Denso Corporation
14.4 Borgwarner
14.5 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
14.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
14.7 Valeo S.A.
14.8 Infineon Technologies Ag
14.9 Sensata Technologies Holding Nv
14.10 Ngk Spark Plug Co., Ltd
14.11 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.
14.12 Additional Company Profiles
14.12.1 North America
14.12.1.1 Cts Corporation
14.12.1.2 Ksr International
14.12.1.3 Dura Automotive Systems
14.12.2 Europe
14.12.2.1 Nxp Semiconductor
14.12.2.2 TE Connectivity
14.12.2.3 STMicroelectronics
14.12.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen
14.12.3 Asia-Pacific
14.12.3.1 Nissan Corporation
14.12.3.2 Jtekt Corporation
14.13 Engine Management Systems Component Suppliers
14.13.1 Allegro Microsystems, LLC
14.13.2 Analog Devices
14.13.3 on Semiconductor
14.13.4 S&T Motiv Co., Ltd.
14.13.5 Melexis
14.13.6 Elmos Semiconductor Ag
14.13.7 Allied Motion, Inc.
14.13.8 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. Kg
14.13.9 Ntn Corporation
14.13.10 Sorl Auto Parts, Inc.
15 Analyst's Recommendations
15.1 Asia-Pacific Will be Key Market for Automotive Engine Management Systems
15.2 Growing Gasoline Market
15.3 Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Discussion Guide
