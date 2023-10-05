Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Soars to $96.5 Billion in 2022, Forecasted to Reach $257.9 Billion by 2028 with a 17.1% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive engineering services outsourcing market achieved remarkable growth, with a size of US$ 96.5 Billion in 2022. The market is poised for further expansion, and top industry analysts anticipate it to surge to US$ 257.9 Billion by 2028, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive engineering services outsourcing involves outsourcing various non-physical engineering functions, including design, prototyping, system integration, and testing, to external sources. These services encompass a broad range of capabilities, such as vehicle part design, supply chain management, and engineering aftermarket support. Typically required in the early stages of product design and development, automotive engineering services outsourcing offers advantages like cost reduction, increased efficiency, flexibility, and time savings. Consequently, these services are extensively utilized across various vehicle categories, including commercial, passenger, electric, and hybrid vehicles (EVs/HVs).

Market Trends:

The global automotive industry's robust growth is driving positive prospects for the market. Automotive engineering services outsourcing plays a pivotal role in enhancing production process efficiencies, producing vehicle components, managing supply chains, and developing engineering aftermarket solutions. The widespread adoption of engineering systems such as computer-aided engineering (CAE) and computer-aided design (CAD) software, which facilitate advanced surfacing and address aesthetic concerns, is bolstering market growth.

Technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enhanced product modeling and detailing, are providing further impetus to the market. Additionally, the introduction of highly intricate designs aimed at producing energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable vehicles is positively influencing market expansion. Other growth drivers include increasing automation, integrated solutions adoption, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and government initiatives promoting the development of EVs and HVs.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key trends within each sub-segment of the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market. It provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on service, vehicle type, location type, and application.

Breakup by Service:

  • Designing
  • Prototyping
  • System Integration
  • Testing
  • Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Location Type:

  • On-shore
  • Off-shore

Breakup by Application:

  • Autonomous Driving/ADAS
  • Body and Chassis
  • Powertrain and After-treatment
  • Infotainment and Connectivity
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been meticulously examined, including profiles of key players such as Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, ASAP Holding GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini SE, EDAG Engineering Group AG, FEV Group GmbH, Horiba Ltd., IAV GmbH (Volkswagen AG), P3 group GmbH, and RLE INTERNATIONAL Group.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What was the size of the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market?
  • What is the market breakdown based on service and application?
  • What are the key regions in the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market?
  • Who are the prominent players in the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$96.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$257.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrm3lf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Chromium's Crucial Role in Automotive Industry: Enhancing Aesthetics and Durability

Alarming Rise in Child Firearm and Drug Poisoning Deaths Underscores the Need for Comprehensive Pediatric Emergency Medicine Education

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.