Global Automotive Ethernet Industry Outlook, 2025 with an Assessment of COVID-19's Impact on the Markets

The Global Automotive Ethernet Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The increased deployment of Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS), infotainment, rapid progress in the development of autonomous vehicles, and the low cost of ethernet has led to the immense growth of automotive ethernet as it serves the purpose of connecting in-vehicle electronic system efficiently as compared to traditional harness.



The component segment is led by ethernet hardware as it supports high bandwidth applications and reduces labor cost and cable cost. For instance, In February 2020, NXP launched a multi-gigabyte ethernet switch named "SJA1110" that enables automotive manufacturers to deliver high-speed networks required for evolving connected cars.



The growing demand for integration of personal mobile devices, web-based services, and the new trend of Human Machine Interface (HMI) such as in-car payment systems that require high data transmission rate boosting the adoption of automotive ethernet. For instance, in September 2019, Hyundai partnered with Xevo - an automotive software company, to offer in-vehicle commerce. However, interoperability among components and application compatibility can hinder the growth of the market.



With the recent outbreak of COVID 19, the automotive ethernet market is witnessing a decline in growth in the short run due to major automotive manufacturing plants have entirely stopped their production in response to lockdown being enforced by many countries across the world. As of March 2020, major manufacturers in North America and Europe have extended their plant shutdowns. For instance, Toyota, Honda, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, have decided to hold production. This is suggestive of a slowed requirement of ethernet in automotive applications.



Key Market Trends



Increased Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to Boost Market Growth

it has been estimated that as the number of vehicles equipped with autonomous driving increases in the future, automotive ethernet is expected to witness increased opportunities for growth. Autonomous driving heavily depends on HD maps with road-based information like lane sizes, crosswalks, and road signs. HD maps are built with data collected from sensors and ethernet is needed to connect these components in order to maintain efficient data transfer and therefore will contribute to the growth of automotive ethernet.

The growing adoption of IoT solutions in automotive is providing growth opportunities to a wide range of highly connected modern ADAS and autonomous driving functions. Having vehicles connected to everything in their vicinity or Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) is an essential step toward a connected network of autonomous vehicles. Ethernet compatibility advantages when connecting vehicles to smart infrastructure does make it an important part of the vehicle.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), 92 million vehicles were produced in 2019 across the world. With growing volumes of vehicles and the rising demand for safety features, designed to avoid collisions and accidents, companies are offering technologies that alert the driver about potential problems. ADAS is highly adopted by many vehicle manufacturers for providing customers with Emergency Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Traffic Sign Assist, Intelligent Lights, Intelligent Speed Assist, and Lane/Road Departure Alert.

Government regulations revolving around safety and security are also one of the major drivers for the growth of automotive ethernet. While many of these systems are embedded in current models of cars, some of them will become mandatory as they contribute towards road safety. For instance, in March 2019 , the European Commission announced a new rule to make Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) mandatory for all newly manufactured light vehicles starting in 2022. Euro NCAP and the US NHTSA safety assessment are additional driving forces behind ADAS adoption which include the availability and the performance of safety assistant systems in their ratings.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

Increased production of passenger vehicles is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific Region. India is ranked as the world's sixth-largest automotive market; world-class automakers, like Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Volkswagen, are rolling out expansion plans in India to maximize manufacturing capacity and output to minimize the supply-demand gap in the local market. With these plans, the Indian market for time-sensitive in-vehicle networking components will increase, and thus the automotive ethernet market is poised for strong growth through the 2020s.

The increase in production can be attributed to a reduced cost as well as continuous miniaturization of hardware components, which has helped this market to increase over the past few years. According to OICA, in 2019, more than 40 million vehicles were produced within the region. In 2019, China was the biggest market for passenger car vehicles, with around 21.44 million vehicles sold and commercial vehicle sales of approximately 4.3 million.

Faster GDP growth and the highly aspirational Asian consumers are the two major growth drivers for most of the regions such as China, India, Malaysia, and the other developing markets in Southeast Asia in the coming years. In terms of consumption of connected and autonomous vehicles, North America and Europe remain the prominent regions owing to the presence of significant players such as Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Broadcom Incorporated among others, high acceptance rate of advanced technology and increasing adoption Ethernet in-vehicle networks for mainstream models.

, India, , and the other developing markets in in the coming years. In terms of consumption of connected and autonomous vehicles, and remain the prominent regions owing to the presence of significant players such as Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Broadcom Incorporated among others, high acceptance rate of advanced technology and increasing adoption Ethernet in-vehicle networks for mainstream models. However, closure trends in India led the SIAM to estimate that nearly over INR 2,300 crore per day as revenue loss for Indian automakers and component manufacturers amidst the pandemic. Significant players like Maruti Suzuki India , Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Tata Motors, Kia Motors, and MG Motor India have put their plants on temporary shutdown. The market is very likely to suffer from potential component supply chain disruption, leading to reduced sales and production of an automotive ethernet.

Competitive Landscape



The Automotive Ethernet market is fragmented in nature due to high competition. Despite the fragmentation, the market is primarily tied by the regulatory requirements for establishment and operation. Further, with increasing innovation, acquisitions, and partnerships, the rivalry in the market tends to be rising in the future. Recent industry developments:



In March 2020 , Argus Cyber Security, a provider of automotive cybersecurity, and NXP Semiconductors, a supplier of automotive semiconductors, announced in partnership, a new integrated solution that allows the carmakers to protect Ethernet network communications based on the NXP S32G vehicle processor.

In September 2019, Marvell announced the launch of the family of the high-port count, claiming it to be ultra-low latency automotive switches with multi-gigabit routing throughput capabilities. This portfolio combines the industry's first high-port count aggregation switch, offering all ports at gigabit capacity enabling clustering of safety-critical sensor data in an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and data transfer over highspeed PCIe host uplink.

