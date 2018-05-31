Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BorgWarner, MAHLE, Cambustion, Tenneco & DENSO

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased preference for export-oriented manufacture. Increasing export-oriented manufacture of automobiles is driving the adoption of emission standards that require the use of an automotive exhaust gas recirculation system. Vehicles manufactured in countries not following stringent emission standards cannot be exported to a large number of countries due to non-compliance with the stringent emission standards followed in the receiving countries.
One trend affecting this market is the compact emission aftertreatment module including exhaust gas recirculation system. Emission standards are increasingly being upgraded at shorter intervals to decrease air pollution caused by vehicles and increase fuel efficiency. This has driven automobile manufacturers to equip multiple emission control devices in a single vehicle to comply with emission standards.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing penetration of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles have significantly lower emissions compared with internal combustion engine vehicles. Hence, governing bodies are largely focused on encouraging the use of electric vehicles to decrease air pollution and fuel import.
Key vendors
- BorgWarner
- MAHLE
- Cambustion
- Tenneco
- DENSO
