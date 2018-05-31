Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BorgWarner, MAHLE, Cambustion, Tenneco & DENSO

The Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased preference for export-oriented manufacture. Increasing export-oriented manufacture of automobiles is driving the adoption of emission standards that require the use of an automotive exhaust gas recirculation system. Vehicles manufactured in countries not following stringent emission standards cannot be exported to a large number of countries due to non-compliance with the stringent emission standards followed in the receiving countries.

One trend affecting this market is the compact emission aftertreatment module including exhaust gas recirculation system. Emission standards are increasingly being upgraded at shorter intervals to decrease air pollution caused by vehicles and increase fuel efficiency. This has driven automobile manufacturers to equip multiple emission control devices in a single vehicle to comply with emission standards.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing penetration of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles have significantly lower emissions compared with internal combustion engine vehicles. Hence, governing bodies are largely focused on encouraging the use of electric vehicles to decrease air pollution and fuel import.

Key vendors

BorgWarner

MAHLE

Cambustion

Tenneco

DENSO



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Proliferation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries

Compact emission aftertreatment module including exhaust gas recirculation system

Development of automatically varying automotive exhaust gas recirculation system

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BorgWarner

MAHLE

Cambustion

Tenneco

DENSO

Eberspcher

PART 15: APPENDIX



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-exhaust-gas-recirculation-system-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-borgwarner-mahle-cambustion-tenneco--denso-300656677.html

