Global Automotive Fastener Market to 2025 - ITW, Lisi, and Bulten AB Dominate the $25 Billion Market

The global automotive fastener market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 21.45 Billion in 2018 to USD 25.30 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.39% from 2018 to 2025.



The market is anticipated to grow owing to various reasons such as the growing vehicle production, shifting focus toward lightweight vehicles, and the increasing use of electronics in vehicles. Moreover, manufacturers are also shifting from standard fasteners to customized fasteners, and this new development will also drive the automotive fastener market.

The interior trim segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive fastener market, by application, in terms of value. Automobile manufacturers are now focusing on using lightweight fasteners in the major application areas to reduce the weight of the vehicle. The automakers' focus is high on the interior trims where the application of plastic and aluminum fasteners is increasing to achieve weight reduction, which will drive the requirement of fasteners.

The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the automotive fastener market, by vehicle type. Increasing demand for lightweight fasteners, government mandates for fuel economy and emission reduction, and increase in per capita income are the factors fueling the demand for passenger cars in developing countries such as China and India. The production of passenger cars has shown steep growth in developing countries. Developed countries in Europe and North America have a high demand for SUVs and premium cars, which will further boost the demand for the passenger car segment. Also, the demand for premium vehicles in India and China has also witnessed an upward market trend in the last few years. These factors have boosted the global demand for the automotive fastener market for passenger car segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive fasteners during the forecast period owing to their large production and sales of vehicles. The government regulations for lightweight vehicles have led to advancements in technology for manufacturing lightweight and durable products in the region. Also, manufacturers are shifting from standard parts to customized parts, which will drive the demand for customized fasteners in the Asia Pacific region.

The major players in the automotive fastener market are Bulten AB (Sweden), KAMAX (Germany), Sundram Fasteners (India), Stanley Black & Decker (US), Shanghai Prime Machinery Company (China), SFS Group (Switzerland) and Lisi Group (France). These companies collectively account for a major share of the automotive fastener market.

ITW, Lisi, and Bulten AB are the current dominant players in the automotive fastener market. The extensive competition in the automotive industry has made these companies primarily focusing on upgrading the existing systems and processes. These players have adopted various strategies to diversify their presence globally and increase their market shares. The companies should focus on introducing more innovative products, mainly in lightweight fasteners as the demand for lightweight vehicle is increasing.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Fastener Market

4.2 Automotive Fastener Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Fastener Market, By Product

4.4 Automotive Fastener Market, By Characteristics

4.5 Automotive Fastener Market, By Material

4.6 Automotive Fastener Market, By Application

4.7 Automotive Fastener Market, By Vehicle Type

4.8 Automotive Fastener Market, By Electric Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Significant Growth in the Global Automotive Industry

5.1.1.2 New Developments and Trends in Automotive Fasteners

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Emergence of Alternatives for Automotive Fasteners

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Government Mandates Related to Safety Features & Increasing Use of Electronics in Vehicle

5.1.3.2 Significant Developments in Powertrain Innovations

5.1.3.3 Growth in the Number of Semi-Autonomous Cars

5.1.3.4 Growth in the Electric Vehicle Industry

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Development of New Fasteners to Achieve Automotive Weight Reduction

5.1.4.2 Intensive Competition in the Coming Years to Cater to the Electric Vehicle Market



6 Automotive Fastener Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Threaded Fastener

6.3 Non-Threaded Fastener



7 Automotive Fastener Market, By Characteristics

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Removable Fastener

7.3 Permanent Fastener

7.4 Semi-Permanent Fasteners



8 Automotive Fastener Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Engine

8.3 Chassis

8.4 Interior Trim

8.5 Front/Rear Axle

8.6 Steering

8.7 Transmission

8.8 Other



9 Automotive Fastener Market, By Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Stainless Steel

9.3 Plastic

9.4 Aluminum

9.5 Iron

9.6 Bronze

9.7 Brass

9.8 Nickel



10 Automotive Fastener Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Car

10.3 LCV

10.4 HCV



11 Automotive Fastener Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 BEV

11.3 HEV

11.4 PHEV



12 Automotive Fastener Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Automotive Fastener Market: Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

13.3.2 New Product Developments

13.3.3 Expansions

13.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles



Sundram Fasteners Limited

ITW

LISI Group

Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited

Bulten Ab

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker SFS Group AG

Kamax

Meidoh Co. Ltd.

Nipman Fasteners

Wrth Group

Piolax

Westfield Fasteners Limited

Changshu City Standard Parts Factory

Fontana Gruppo

Simmonds Marshall Limited

Sterling Tools Limited

Bollhoff

Nedschroef

Nifco Group

Boltun Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f68xp4/global_automotive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-fastener-market-to-2025---itw-lisi-and-bulten-ab-dominate-the-25-billion-market-300669374.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

