Global Automotive Films Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are 3M, Avery Dennison, Arlon Graphics, Eastman Chemical Company, Hexis & Saint-Gobain

The global automotive films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Automotive wrap film advertisements help capture audience attention. Signboards, print ads, and radio and television spots capture the attention of the target audience. Though these modes are effective, they do not have a wide reach as they are stationary. Wrap films on automobiles increase the visibility of advertisements. Thus, high density of light-duty vehicles is likely to drive the global automotive films market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High cost-to-benefit from automotive films. Automotive films, such as window films, wraps, and paint protection films, offer durability, low setup cost, easy customization, and multiple color choices. They are also known to be long-lasting and effectively provide safety to the underlying paint. Vehicle re-spraying takes four weeks as the process includes preparation, stripping, priming, and painting.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low consumer awareness. Vendors employ innovative marketing strategies to increase their market share and attract consumers. However, for some vendors, conventional methods of advertisements are more reliable. Automotive film wraps are perceived to be costlier than respraying and fresh paint coatings. Well-informed automotive consultants and paint finishers can increase consumer awareness about the benefits of these wrap films. Also, state-of-the-art digital printing has enabled inexperienced players in the wrapping business to have the credentials and the required workmanship to carry out error-free wrapping.

Key vendors

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arlon Graphics

Eastman Chemical Company

Hexis

Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Window films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Wrap films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Paint protection films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Automotive wrap film advertisements help capture audience attention

Growing popularity of motorsports

Emergence of car wrap simulation apps

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Other prominent vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8d5b2s/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-films-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-3m-avery-dennison-arlon-graphics-eastman-chemical-company-hexis--saint-gobain-300637164.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

