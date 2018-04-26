Global Automotive Films Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are 3M, Avery Dennison, Arlon Graphics, Eastman Chemical Company, Hexis & Saint-Gobain

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Automotive wrap film advertisements help capture audience attention. Signboards, print ads, and radio and television spots capture the attention of the target audience. Though these modes are effective, they do not have a wide reach as they are stationary. Wrap films on automobiles increase the visibility of advertisements. Thus, high density of light-duty vehicles is likely to drive the global automotive films market during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High cost-to-benefit from automotive films. Automotive films, such as window films, wraps, and paint protection films, offer durability, low setup cost, easy customization, and multiple color choices. They are also known to be long-lasting and effectively provide safety to the underlying paint. Vehicle re-spraying takes four weeks as the process includes preparation, stripping, priming, and painting.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low consumer awareness. Vendors employ innovative marketing strategies to increase their market share and attract consumers. However, for some vendors, conventional methods of advertisements are more reliable. Automotive film wraps are perceived to be costlier than respraying and fresh paint coatings. Well-informed automotive consultants and paint finishers can increase consumer awareness about the benefits of these wrap films. Also, state-of-the-art digital printing has enabled inexperienced players in the wrapping business to have the credentials and the required workmanship to carry out error-free wrapping.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Arlon Graphics
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Hexis
- Saint-Gobain
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Window films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Wrap films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Paint protection films - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Automotive wrap film advertisements help capture audience attention
- Growing popularity of motorsports
- Emergence of car wrap simulation apps
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Other prominent vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8d5b2s/global_automotive?w=5
