Global Automotive Forging Market 2013-2018 & 2023: 2023: Market is Forecast to Cross $53 Billion

Global automotive forging market is forecast to cross $53 billion by 2023.

Growth in the market is expected to be driven by increasing sales of vehicles, owing to rising disposable income across the globe, coupled with growing production of commercial vehicles aimed at aiding expanding construction and logistics sectors.

Moreover, increasing focus of automotive forging companies towards automating their plants and installing new pre-forming units, decreasing raw material costs, and adopting new technological advancements aimed at boosting the productivity of forged components are some of the other factors that would positively influence the automotive forging market, globally, during the forecast period.



Global Automotive Forging Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of automotive forging market globally:

Automotive Forging Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles & Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the leading companies operating in the global automotive forging market are:



Bharat Forge Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

CIE Automotive, S.A.

NTN Corporation

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Meritor Inc.

Dana Inc.

Ramkrishna Forgings

India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.

& Drop Stampings Ltd. Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Automotive Forging Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Automotive Forging Market Outlook



7. Europe Automotive Forging Market Outlook



8. North America Automotive Forging Market Outlook



9. South America Automotive Forging Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x7n299/global_automotive?w=5





