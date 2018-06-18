Global Automotive Forging Market 2013-2018 & 2023: 2023: Market is Forecast to Cross $53 Billion

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles & Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automotive forging market is forecast to cross $53 billion by 2023.
Growth in the market is expected to be driven by increasing sales of vehicles, owing to rising disposable income across the globe, coupled with growing production of commercial vehicles aimed at aiding expanding construction and logistics sectors.
Moreover, increasing focus of automotive forging companies towards automating their plants and installing new pre-forming units, decreasing raw material costs, and adopting new technological advancements aimed at boosting the productivity of forged components are some of the other factors that would positively influence the automotive forging market, globally, during the forecast period.
Global Automotive Forging Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of automotive forging market globally:
- Automotive Forging Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles & Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the leading companies operating in the global automotive forging market are:
- Bharat Forge Limited
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- CIE Automotive, S.A.
- NTN Corporation
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
- Meritor Inc.
- Dana Inc.
- Ramkrishna Forgings
- India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.
- Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Automotive Forging Market Outlook
6. Asia-Pacific Automotive Forging Market Outlook
7. Europe Automotive Forging Market Outlook
8. North America Automotive Forging Market Outlook
9. South America Automotive Forging Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x7n299/global_automotive?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-forging-market-2013-2018--2023-2023-market-is-forecast-to-cross-53-billion-300667601.html
