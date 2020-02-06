Global Automotive Fuel Cell Industry Outlook, 2020-2028 - Rising Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Automotive & Transportation, Government Initiatives Promoting Hydrogen Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Component (Fuel Processor, Fuel Stack, Power Conditioner, Air Compressor, Humidifier), Power Output (<_50kw_ _50-="_50-">250kW), H2 Fuel Station, Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Truck, Bus), and Region - Global Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive fuel cell market is estimated to be 13.6 thousand units in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 69.7% during the forecast period (2020-2028), to reach 932.6 thousand units by 2028.



Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Plug Power (US), Delphi Technologies (UK), Doosan Corporation (Japan), Hydrogenics (Canada), and ITM Power (UK) are the key players in the automotive fuel cell market.

Government initiatives in R&D of hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell cost reduction are likely to propel the automotive fuel cell market



Due to the changing global climate and increasing global warming, governments are taking initiatives to create clean energy sources. Governments are increasingly investing in alternative sources of energy such as fuel cells. As fuel cells emit no greenhouse gases (GHG) and pollutants, they can impact the environment positively. Thus, governments are taking initiatives, making investments, and promoting the use of fuel cells.

Along with the development of fuel cell technology, it is important to create a robust infrastructure that can cater to the needs of hydrogen-powered transportation. Therefore, governments are increasingly investing in the development of required hydrogen infrastructure, providing an opportunity for the automotive fuel cell market to grow in the future.



The >250 KW is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive fuel cell market, by power output, in terms of volume, during the forecast period



Typical fuel cell heavy-duty buses and trucks need a fuel cell with more than 250 kW power output. Fuel cell buses are considered to be the most suitable mode of transportation for the introduction of fuel cell technology in automotive applications. For transportation within a limited area, less investment is needed in building the required hydrogen infrastructure. Several governments across the globe are taking initiatives for developing public and private fuel cell vehicle transport.

Various investments have been made in the development and production of fuel cell buses. The adoption of fuel cell technology in the truck segment is still in the development stage. However, owing to the advantages of high efficiency and low cost of transportation for long-distance, the fuel cell truck market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate. Therefore, the automotive fuel cell market for >250 kW is estimated to be the fastest.



The truck segment is the second-fastest-growing segment of the automotive fuel cell market.



Currently, there are few fuel cell truck models available in the automotive market. However, the rapid development of fuel cell technology will boost the fuel cell truck market. Fuel cell vehicles are more efficient and cost-effective for long-range transportation. Hence, using fuel cell trucks for goods carriage will result in better emission control and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, FCEVs are more cost-effective than other electric vehicles for long-range transportation.

Nikola is expected to launch its fuel cell truck model by 2021. The company announced that the truck would have the highest driving range and a fuel stack with the largest power output as compared to models available in the current market. Anheuser-Busch, a brewery company in the US, ordered 800 fuel cell trucks from Nikola in 2018, and the order will start delivering as soon as the product is available in the market.



Europe is projected to have the highest growth rate in the automotive fuel cell market



The EU2020 focuses on increasing the demand for fuel cells by improving the infrastructure and decreasing the cost of fuel cells. Even though European companies lag behind their Asian counterparts in fuel cell technology development and patents, Europe is slowly shifting its focus on renewable sources of energy.

Germany represents around 75% of all European demonstration activities due to the presence of a number of small and large companies such as Siemens Westinghouse, Proton Power Systems PLC, Heliocentris, and SFC Energy. As governments are shifting their fleet of buses from ICE vehicles to zero-emission vehicles, it would create massive opportunities for growth of the fuel cell bus segment in the region. Besides buses, countries like Norway and Switzerland will be key markets for fuel cell trucks.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market

4.2 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Country

4.3 Asia Oceania Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Vehicle Type & Country

4.4 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By H2 Fuel Station

4.5 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Power Output

4.6 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Policies & Initiatives Supporting Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles & Hydrogen Infrastructure

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Oceania

5.3 Existing and Upcoming FCEV Models

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Better Fuel Efficiency and Increased Driving Range

5.4.1.2 Fast Refueling

5.4.1.3 Reduced Oil Dependency

5.4.1.4 Less Greenhouse Gas and Air Pollutant Emissions

5.4.1.4.1 Fuel Cell Product Lifecycle

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Highly Flammable

5.4.2.2 Hard to Detect Hydrogen Leakages

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Rising Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Automotive and Transportation

5.4.3.1.1 FCEV Commercial Freight Truck Developments

5.4.3.1.2 Fuel Cell Bus Development & Deployment Announcements

5.4.3.1.3 Operated & Planned Fuel Cell Buses, 2019

5.4.3.2 Government Initiatives Promoting Hydrogen Infrastructure

5.4.3.2.1 US Department of Energy Funding in 2018

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 High Vehicle Costs

5.4.4.1.1 Cost of Fuel Cell By Component for Production Volume of 1,000 Units/Year vs 500,000 Units/Year

5.4.4.2 Insufficient Hydrogen Infrastructure

5.4.4.3 Rising Demand for Bevs and Hevs

5.5 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Scenarios (2020-2028)

5.5.1 Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.5.2 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.5.3 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Technology Overview

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

6.1.3 Types of Fuel Cells

6.1.4 Key Trends in Fuel Cell Technology

6.1.4.1 Use of Fuel Cell for Heavy Load Transportation

6.1.4.2 Plug-In Hybrid Fuel Cell Vehicles

6.1.4.3 Hydrogen Production Process (Electrolysis-Shell Electrolysis Plant)

6.2 Fuel Cell Pricing Analysis

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Porter's 5 Forces Model



7 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Fuel Stack

7.3.1 Fuel Stack is Projected to Hold Largest Market Share in 2028

7.4 Fuel Processor

7.4.1 Fuel Processor Must Be Used to Increase Fuel Efficiency and Fuel Cell's Life When Pure Hydrogen is Not Used as Fuel

7.5 Power Conditioner

7.5.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated to Lead the Power Conditioner Segment of the Automotive Fuel Cell Market

7.6 Air Compressor

7.6.1 The Growing Adoption of Fuel Cell Buses in Europe is Expected to Drive the European Air Compressor Market

7.7 Humidifier

7.7.1 Pem Fuel Cell System Functions Better When Kept Well-Hydrated Which Creates the Need of Humidifiers

7.8 Key Industry Insights



8 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Power Output

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 <_50 /> 8.3.1 Passenger Car Segment is Expected to Have the Largest Market Share of the <_50 kw="kw" /> 8.4 150-250 kW

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Heavy-Duty Trucks and Buses Will Boost the Market

8.5 >250 kW

8.5.1 Long Haul Trucking Will Provide Ample Opportunities for the Growth of the >250 kW Segment

8.6 Key Industry Insights



9 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Passenger Car

9.3.1 Asia Oceania is Projected to Lead the Passenger Car Market

9.4 LCV

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Last-Mile Delivery to Boost the LCV Segment

9.5 Bus

9.5.1 Government Funded Projects and Targets to Replace Bus Fleet With Zero Emission Fleet Will Drive the Bus Market

9.6 Truck

9.6.1 High Efficiency and Greater Driving Range Will Drive the Fuel Cell Truck Market

9.7 Key Industry Insights



10 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By H2 Fuel Station

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Future Plans for Automotive Hydrogen Fuel Stations, 2019-2040

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Asia Oceania

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 South Korea

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 Japan and China Will Play Key Role in the Region

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Belgium

10.4.2 Denmark

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 Germany

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Netherlands

10.4.7 Norway

10.4.8 Spain

10.4.9 Sweden

10.4.10 Switzerland

10.4.11 UK

10.4.12 Government Policies and Funding are Benefiting the Market

10.5 North America

10.5.1 Canada

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 US

10.5.4 Developments Will Be Focused Mainly in California

10.6 Key Industry Insights



11 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Specialized Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Material Handling Vehicle

11.3 Auxiliary Power Unit for Refrigerated Truck



12 Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Oceania

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Developments/Launches

13.3.2 Expansions

13.3.3 Supply Contracts

13.3.4 Partnership/Joint Venture/Collaboration/Agreement

13.3.5 Merger & Acquisition

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Global Players of Automotive Fuel Cell Market

13.4.1 Terminology

13.4.2 Visionary Leaders

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.5 Emerging Companies

13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Global Players

13.6 Business Strategy Excellence Global Players

13.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping: SME Players of Automotive Fuel Cell Market

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Responsive Companies

13.7.3 Dynamic Companies

13.7.4 Starting Blocks

13.8 Strength of Product Portfolio SME Players

13.9 Business Strategy Excellence SME Players

13.10 Winners vs Tail-Enders

13.10.1 Winners

13.10.2 Tail-Enders



14 Automotive Fuel Cell Ecosystem: Fuel Cell System/Parts/Material Suppliers

14.1 Fuel Cell System Suppliers (Country Level)

14.2 Fuel Cell Stack Suppliers (Country Level)

14.3 Fuel Cell Material Suppliers: Electrolyte Membrane

14.4 Fuel Cell Material Suppliers: Catalyst

14.5 Fuel Cell Material Suppliers: Electrode

14.6 Fuel Cell Material Suppliers: Separator

14.7 Hydrogen Tank Suppliers (Country Level)



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Ballard Power Systems

15.2 Hydrogenics

15.3 ITM Power

15.4 Plug Power

15.5 Nuvera Fuel Cells

15.6 Ceres Power

15.7 Nedstack

15.8 Doosan Corporation

15.9 Delphi Technologies

15.10 Proton Power Systems PLC

15.11 Other Key Players

15.11.1 Asia Oceania

15.11.1.1 Hyundai Kefico Corporation

15.11.1.2 Panasonic

15.11.1.3 Toray Industries

15.11.1.4 Sunrise Power Co. Ltd.

15.11.2 Europe

15.11.2.1 Intelligent Energy

15.11.2.2 Bosch

15.11.2.3 Powercell

15.11.2.4 Symbio

15.11.2.5 Elringklinger AG

15.11.2.6 Swiss Hydrogen Power

15.11.3 North America

15.11.3.1 Dana Incorporated

15.11.3.2 Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC

15.12 Other Key OEMs

15.12.1 Toyota

15.12.2 Honda

15.12.3 Hyundai

15.12.4 Audi

15.12.5 Daimler

15.12.6 Riversimple

15.12.7 Nikola

15.12.8 Cummins

15.12.9 Saic Motor

15.12.10 Van Hool



