Global Automotive Gearbox Market to 2025: Emergence of CVT as A Key Technology Creates Market Challenges

The "Automotive Gearbox Market by Application, Number of Gears, Electric Vehicle Type, Off-Highway vehicle, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive gearbox market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2018 to 2025
The market for automotive gearbox is estimated to be USD 103.55 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 138.52 Billion by 2025. The increasing preference for enhanced driving experience and smooth gear shifting is driving the growth of the automotive gearbox market.
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive gearbox market, by electric vehicle. PHEV segment is estimated to have the highest growth potential in the gearbox market across the globe. Growing environmental concerns, rising fossil fuel prices, and stringent government regulations for emission have accelerated the growth of the electric vehicles market.
By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive gearbox market. The rise in the production of passenger cars globally, high demand for premium vehicles and SUVs, and expectation of high performance from personal vehicles are fueling the growth of this market. The global demand for passenger cars is larger than that for commercial vehicles and is expected to grow further in the future. Additionally, factors such as the sizeable number of luxury light-duty vehicles in Europe and North America and the increasing demand for these vehicles in the Asia Pacific region are increasing the demand for automotive gearbox.
By number of gears, the above 8 gears gearbox segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This type is mostly used in commercial and off-highway vehicles which require a high degree of durability. Factors such as the development of infrastructure and increasing demand for commercial vehicles for freight transport are driving the growth of this segment.
By off-highway vehicle type, the construction equipment vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of automotive gearbox market. Infrastructure development, especially in countries such as China and India, is supporting the growth of this market.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive gearbox, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the most promising market for automotive gearbox in the next five years due to strong growth in the passenger car sales year on year. Demand in the developing countries such as India and China is driving the growth of the automotive gearbox market in the region.
The increasing demand for battery electric vehicles can hamper the growth of automotive gearbox market. Gearbox is not used in these vehicles. Instead, electric vehicles use electric motor and e-drive for the torque transmission.
Some of the key players in the automotive gearbox market are ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Magna (Getrag) (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), and BorgWarner (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Gearbox Market
4.2 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Region
4.3 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Application
4.4 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Number of Gear
4.5 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Vehicle Type
4.6 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Consumer Preference for Enhanced Driving Experience and Smooth Gear Shifting
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles Will Eliminate the Need for Automotive Gearbox
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for at and AMTS in Hcvs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Emergence of CVT as A Key Technology
6 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automatic Transmission (AT)
6.3 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)
6.4 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
6.5 Manual Transmission (MT)
7 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Number of Gear
7.1 Introduction
7.2 3-5 Gears
7.3 6-8 Gears
7.4 Above 8 Gears
8 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Cars
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.4 Trucks
8.5 Buses
9 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Electric Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 HEV
9.3 PHEV
10 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Agricultural Tractors
10.3 Construction Equipment
11 Automotive Gearbox Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.2 India
11.2.3 Japan
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoA)
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 France
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 UK
11.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)
11.4 North America
11.4.1 Canada
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.3 US
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Russia
11.5.3 South Africa
12 Competitive Mapping
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Situation & Trends
12.3.1 New Product Developments
12.3.2 Expansions
12.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures
12.3.4 Acquisitions/Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Zf Friedrichshafen
13.2 Aisin Seiki
13.3 Magna (Getrag)
13.4 Schaeffler
13.5 Borgwarner
13.6 Eaton
13.7 Allison Transmission
13.8 Continental
13.9 Jatco
13.10 Magneti Marelli
13.11 GKN
13.12 Bonfiglioli
13.13 Hyundai Dymos
13.14 Oerlikon Graziano
13.15 Punch Powertrain
13.16 Tremec
13.17 Avtec
13.18 Aichi Machine Industry
13.19 Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd.
13.20 Hewland
