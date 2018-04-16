Global Automotive Glow Plugs Market 2018-2022 - Pressure Sensor Glow Plugs for Diesel Engines a Key Market Trend

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive glow plugs market will register a revenue of more than USD 6 billion by 2022.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is pressure sensor glow plugs for diesel engines. The pressure sensor glow plugs (PSG) technology has been developed by BERU, a brand of Federal-Mogul. PSG regulates the combustion processes inside a closed loop system. By installing PSG in engines, higher peak pressures can be implemented in the current smaller engines.
According to the report, one driver in the market is urbanization and increasing demand for mobility in developing economies. The automotive markets in developed economies globally have reached maturity in terms of vehicle ownership. On the contrary, the middle-class population in emerging economies is growing steadily and is seeking better options to travel within the cities and intercity, leading to increased vehicle sales.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining profit margins of auto parts makers. Earlier, in the automotive industry, automakers faced price pressure and took the liability of warranty costs from the consumer. However, in the current scenario, the situation is changed as the automakers have pushed the liabilities of cost reduction onto auto parts makers.
Key vendors
- Robert Bosch
- DENSO
- Federal-Mogul
- NGK Spark Plugs
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04 MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05 MARKET SIZING
- Market outline
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Segmentation by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09 REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10 DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12 MARKET TRENDS
- Pressure sensor glow plugs for diesel engines
- Rise in automotive e-commerce
PART 13 VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14 VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Robert Bosch
- DENSO
- Federal-Mogul
- NGK Spark Plugs
PART 15 APPENDIX
