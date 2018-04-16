Global Automotive Glow Plugs Market 2018-2022 - Pressure Sensor Glow Plugs for Diesel Engines a Key Market Trend

The global automotive glow plugs market will register a revenue of more than USD 6 billion by 2022.

Global Automotive Glow Plugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is pressure sensor glow plugs for diesel engines. The pressure sensor glow plugs (PSG) technology has been developed by BERU, a brand of Federal-Mogul. PSG regulates the combustion processes inside a closed loop system. By installing PSG in engines, higher peak pressures can be implemented in the current smaller engines.

According to the report, one driver in the market is urbanization and increasing demand for mobility in developing economies. The automotive markets in developed economies globally have reached maturity in terms of vehicle ownership. On the contrary, the middle-class population in emerging economies is growing steadily and is seeking better options to travel within the cities and intercity, leading to increased vehicle sales.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining profit margins of auto parts makers. Earlier, in the automotive industry, automakers faced price pressure and took the liability of warranty costs from the consumer. However, in the current scenario, the situation is changed as the automakers have pushed the liabilities of cost reduction onto auto parts makers.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

Robert Bosch

DENSO

Federal-Mogul

NGK Spark Plugs

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04 MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05 MARKET SIZING

Market outline

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09 REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10 DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12 MARKET TRENDS

Pressure sensor glow plugs for diesel engines

Rise in automotive e-commerce

PART 13 VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14 VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Robert Bosch

DENSO

Federal-Mogul

NGK Spark Plugs

PART 15 APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rj7vvg/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-glow-plugs-market-2018-2022---pressure-sensor-glow-plugs-for-diesel-engines-a-key-market-trend-300630216.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

