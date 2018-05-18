Global Automotive Head Restraints Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Continental, Magna International, Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Grammer, DURA Automotive & Adient

The global automotive head restraints market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Head Restraints Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing global automobile sales driving the demand for automotive head restraints. Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are exhibiting a high demand for passenger cars. Economic growth in these countries has increased the purchasing power of end-users.

One trend in the market is development of sophisticated automotive head restraints. Automotive engineers and researchers focus on introducing advanced technologies into the market. The emergence of automotive electronics has led to the development of numerous advanced systems in the field of automotive powertrain, safety, comfort, and automotive interior space.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical malfunctions in AHRs leading to vehicle recalls. Though modern automotive safety systems have enhanced safety in automobiles, there are several challenges that hamper the growth of the market.

Key vendors

Continental

Magna International

Faurecia

Lear Corporation

Grammer

DURA Automotive

Adient

