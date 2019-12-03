Global Automotive Heat Shield Market 2019-2027: Focus on Engine, Exhaust, Under Bonnet, Under Chassis, Turbocharger Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Heat Shield Market by Application (Engine, Exhaust, Under Bonnet, Under Chassis, Turbocharger), Product (Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich), Function (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), Material, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive heat shield market, by value, is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2027 from USD 16.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.6%. The automotive heat shield market, by volume, is expected to grow from 480 million units in 2019 and reach 653 million units by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Factors such as the increasing demand for commercial vehicles, rising vehicle production, and the adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the market growth. However, additional cost and vehicle weight and increasing competition are the key challenges in the automotive heat shield industry.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive heat shields during the forecast period. The increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles in China, India, South Korea, and Thailand is the major factor for driving the automotive heat shield market in the region. Additionally, the implementation of new technologies, the establishment of additional manufacturing plants, and the creation of value-added supply chains between manufacturers and material providers have created a platform for future growth in this region.



Major players like Dana and Lydall are investing and increasing their footprint in Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2018, Dana Incorporated inaugurated its plant that will manufacture thermal management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles in Yancheng, China.



The automotive heat shield market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the automotive heat shield market are Dana Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Autoneum (Switzerland), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Lydall Inc. (UK), Carcoustics (Germany), and UGN Inc. (US).



ElringKlinger is a leading global player in the field of cylinder-head gaskets. The company operates in 45 locations worldwide. The company specializes in lightweight solutions, e-mobility, sealing and shielding technology, tooling, and engineering services. The shielding technology develops high-temperature, thermal, and acoustic shielding solutions.



The company manufactures automotive heat shield systems under the brand umbrella of ElroTherm. Its heat shields serve vehicle engines, transmission units, and exhaust systems. The products include cylinder-head gaskets, speciality gaskets, shielding systems, plastic housing modules, and tooling machines.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Vehicles in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Rise in Electrical and Electronics Components in Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Standards Pertaining to Components and Structures

5.2.3.2 Growth in Advanced Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Vehicle Cost

5.2.4.2 Increased Vehicle Weight

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Heat Shield Manufacturers

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Scenarios (2019-2027)



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porters Five Forces

6.4 Macro indicator Analysis

6.4.1 Growth of Automotive Heat Shield Market

6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)

6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)

6.4.5 Macro indicators Influencing the Automotive Heat Shield Market, Top 3 Countries

6.4.5.1 Germany

6.4.5.2 US

6.4.5.3 China



7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Assumptions

7.4 Single Shell

7.4.1 High Reflectivity and Lightweight Property of Single Shell Aluminium Heat Shields Will Drive the Market

7.5 Double Shell

7.5.1 Need for Thermal Comfort in Passenger Compartments and Engine Encapsulations Will Boost Demand

7.6 Sandwich

7.6.1 Superior Thermal and Acoustical Performance of Sandwich Heat Shields Will Boost Demand

7.7 Market Leaders



8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Assumptions

8.4 Exhaust System Heat Shield

8.4.1 Focus on Increasing Fuel Efficiency Would Impact Demand

8.4.1.1 Exhaust Pipes

8.4.1.2 Exhaust Manifold

8.4.1.3 Catalytic Converter

8.5 Turbocharger Heat Shield

8.5.1 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing is Expected to Fuel the Market

8.5.1.1 Intake Manifold

8.5.1.2 Air Intake

8.6 Under Bonnet Heat Shield

8.6.1 Government Regulations to Reduce Nvh Levels Will Drive Demand

8.6.1.1 Electronic Box/Ecu

8.6.1.2 Battery

8.6.1.3 Firewall

8.7 Engine Compartment Heat Shield

8.7.1 Demand for Powerful Engines With Reduced Noise Will Drive the Market

8.8 Under Chassis Heat Shield

8.8.1 Rising Engine Encapsulations to Reduce Fuel Consumption Will Boost Demand

8.8.1.1 Transmission Lines/Cables

8.8.1.2 Transmission Tunnel

8.8.1.3 Gearbox

8.9 Market Leaders



9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 Acoustic

9.4.1 Need for Thermal Protection With Reduction in External Noise to Drive Demand

9.5 Non-Acoustic

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible and Rigid Technologies Will Drive the Market

9.6 Market Leaders



10 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Material Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Assumptions

10.5 Metallic

10.5.1 Increasing Flexibility of Mettallic Shields Would Fuel Demand

10.6 Non-Metallic

10.6.1 Need for Lightweight Heat Shields to Increase Fuel Efficiency Will Drive Demand

10.7 Market Leaders



11 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 Assumptions

11.5 Passenger Car

11.5.1 Rising Demand for Passenger Cars in Emerging Countries Would Trigger Market Growth

11.6 Light Commercial Vehicle

11.6.1 Rising Demand for LCVS in Developed Countries Would Drive the Market

11.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

11.7.1 High Demand for HCVS for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive the Market

11.8 Market Leaders



12 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Region



13 Recommendations

13.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Heat Shields

13.2 Turbocharger Heat Shield Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

13.3 Conclusion



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Product Comparison Mapping, By Key Competitors

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.6 Business Strategy Excellence

14.7 Winners vs Tail-Enders

14.8 Competitive Scenario



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Dana Incorporated

15.2 Morgan Advanced Materials

15.3 Autoneum Holding Ltd

15.4 Elringklinger AG

15.5 Lydall Inc.

15.6 Happich GmbH

15.7 Carcoustics

15.8 UGN Inc.

15.9 HKO Group

15.10 Tenneco Inc.

15.11 Shiloh Industries

15.12 The Narmco Group

15.13 Other Key Players

15.13.1 Asia Pacific

15.13.1.1 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

15.13.1.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Co., Ltd.

15.13.1.3 Nichias Corporation

15.13.1.4 Kokusan Parts Industry Co., Ltd.

15.13.1.5 Datsons Engineering Works, Pvt. Ltd.

15.13.1.6 Talbros

15.13.2 Europe

15.13.2.1 Tkg Automotive

15.13.2.2 Borgers Se & Co. Kgaa

15.13.2.3 Rchling

15.13.2.4 Zircotec

15.13.2.5 J & S

15.13.3 North America

15.13.3.1 Soundwich Nvh & Thermal Innovations

15.13.3.2 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.



