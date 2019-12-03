Global Automotive Heat Shield Market 2019-2027: Focus on Engine, Exhaust, Under Bonnet, Under Chassis, Turbocharger Applications
Dec 03, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Heat Shield Market by Application (Engine, Exhaust, Under Bonnet, Under Chassis, Turbocharger), Product (Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich), Function (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), Material, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive heat shield market, by value, is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2027 from USD 16.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.6%. The automotive heat shield market, by volume, is expected to grow from 480 million units in 2019 and reach 653 million units by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%.
Factors such as the increasing demand for commercial vehicles, rising vehicle production, and the adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the market growth. However, additional cost and vehicle weight and increasing competition are the key challenges in the automotive heat shield industry.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive heat shields during the forecast period. The increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles in China, India, South Korea, and Thailand is the major factor for driving the automotive heat shield market in the region. Additionally, the implementation of new technologies, the establishment of additional manufacturing plants, and the creation of value-added supply chains between manufacturers and material providers have created a platform for future growth in this region.
Major players like Dana and Lydall are investing and increasing their footprint in Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2018, Dana Incorporated inaugurated its plant that will manufacture thermal management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles in Yancheng, China.
The automotive heat shield market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the automotive heat shield market are Dana Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Autoneum (Switzerland), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Lydall Inc. (UK), Carcoustics (Germany), and UGN Inc. (US).
ElringKlinger is a leading global player in the field of cylinder-head gaskets. The company operates in 45 locations worldwide. The company specializes in lightweight solutions, e-mobility, sealing and shielding technology, tooling, and engineering services. The shielding technology develops high-temperature, thermal, and acoustic shielding solutions.
The company manufactures automotive heat shield systems under the brand umbrella of ElroTherm. Its heat shields serve vehicle engines, transmission units, and exhaust systems. The products include cylinder-head gaskets, speciality gaskets, shielding systems, plastic housing modules, and tooling machines.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Vehicles in Developing Countries
5.2.1.2 Rise in Electrical and Electronics Components in Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Standards Pertaining to Components and Structures
5.2.3.2 Growth in Advanced Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Vehicle Cost
5.2.4.2 Increased Vehicle Weight
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Heat Shield Manufacturers
5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Scenarios (2019-2027)
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porters Five Forces
6.4 Macro indicator Analysis
6.4.1 Growth of Automotive Heat Shield Market
6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)
6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)
6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)
6.4.5 Macro indicators Influencing the Automotive Heat Shield Market, Top 3 Countries
6.4.5.1 Germany
6.4.5.2 US
6.4.5.3 China
7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Assumptions
7.4 Single Shell
7.4.1 High Reflectivity and Lightweight Property of Single Shell Aluminium Heat Shields Will Drive the Market
7.5 Double Shell
7.5.1 Need for Thermal Comfort in Passenger Compartments and Engine Encapsulations Will Boost Demand
7.6 Sandwich
7.6.1 Superior Thermal and Acoustical Performance of Sandwich Heat Shields Will Boost Demand
7.7 Market Leaders
8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Assumptions
8.4 Exhaust System Heat Shield
8.4.1 Focus on Increasing Fuel Efficiency Would Impact Demand
8.4.1.1 Exhaust Pipes
8.4.1.2 Exhaust Manifold
8.4.1.3 Catalytic Converter
8.5 Turbocharger Heat Shield
8.5.1 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing is Expected to Fuel the Market
8.5.1.1 Intake Manifold
8.5.1.2 Air Intake
8.6 Under Bonnet Heat Shield
8.6.1 Government Regulations to Reduce Nvh Levels Will Drive Demand
8.6.1.1 Electronic Box/Ecu
8.6.1.2 Battery
8.6.1.3 Firewall
8.7 Engine Compartment Heat Shield
8.7.1 Demand for Powerful Engines With Reduced Noise Will Drive the Market
8.8 Under Chassis Heat Shield
8.8.1 Rising Engine Encapsulations to Reduce Fuel Consumption Will Boost Demand
8.8.1.1 Transmission Lines/Cables
8.8.1.2 Transmission Tunnel
8.8.1.3 Gearbox
8.9 Market Leaders
9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Assumptions
9.4 Acoustic
9.4.1 Need for Thermal Protection With Reduction in External Noise to Drive Demand
9.5 Non-Acoustic
9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible and Rigid Technologies Will Drive the Market
9.6 Market Leaders
10 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Material Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Assumptions
10.5 Metallic
10.5.1 Increasing Flexibility of Mettallic Shields Would Fuel Demand
10.6 Non-Metallic
10.6.1 Need for Lightweight Heat Shields to Increase Fuel Efficiency Will Drive Demand
10.7 Market Leaders
11 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.3 Research Methodology
11.4 Assumptions
11.5 Passenger Car
11.5.1 Rising Demand for Passenger Cars in Emerging Countries Would Trigger Market Growth
11.6 Light Commercial Vehicle
11.6.1 Rising Demand for LCVS in Developed Countries Would Drive the Market
11.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
11.7.1 High Demand for HCVS for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive the Market
11.8 Market Leaders
12 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Region
13 Recommendations
13.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Heat Shields
13.2 Turbocharger Heat Shield Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers
13.3 Conclusion
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Product Comparison Mapping, By Key Competitors
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.6 Business Strategy Excellence
14.7 Winners vs Tail-Enders
14.8 Competitive Scenario
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Dana Incorporated
15.2 Morgan Advanced Materials
15.3 Autoneum Holding Ltd
15.4 Elringklinger AG
15.5 Lydall Inc.
15.6 Happich GmbH
15.7 Carcoustics
15.8 UGN Inc.
15.9 HKO Group
15.10 Tenneco Inc.
15.11 Shiloh Industries
15.12 The Narmco Group
15.13 Other Key Players
15.13.1 Asia Pacific
15.13.1.1 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
15.13.1.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Co., Ltd.
15.13.1.3 Nichias Corporation
15.13.1.4 Kokusan Parts Industry Co., Ltd.
15.13.1.5 Datsons Engineering Works, Pvt. Ltd.
15.13.1.6 Talbros
15.13.2 Europe
15.13.2.1 Tkg Automotive
15.13.2.2 Borgers Se & Co. Kgaa
15.13.2.3 Rchling
15.13.2.4 Zircotec
15.13.2.5 J & S
15.13.3 North America
15.13.3.1 Soundwich Nvh & Thermal Innovations
15.13.3.2 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2spx1
