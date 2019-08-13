Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Report 2019: HMI 2.0 & HTML5 Based In-Vehicle HMI Garner Strong Research Interest
Aug 13, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Clusters
- Touch Screen Display
- Others
The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)
- Altran UK (UK)
- Atmel Corporation (USA)
- Clarion (USA)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Elektrobit Automotive GmbH (Germany)
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- DENSO Corporation (Japan)
- EAO AG (Switzerland)
- Faurecia (France)
- HARMAN International (USA)
- Luxoft (Switzerland)
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy)
- Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Nuance Communications Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Rightware Corporation (Finland)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Synaptics Incorporated (USA)
- Tata Elxsi Limited (India)
- Texas Instruments Inc. (USA)
- Valeo (France)
- Visteon Corporation (USA)
- VoiceBox Technologies, Inc (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
With the Automotive Industry at a Turning Point, HMI Becomes Pivotal to the Emerging Autonomous, Shared, Connected & Electric Future of Urban Mobility
As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Cornerstone of Growth
Electronification & Digitalization of the Car Throws the Emphasis on Providing Rich HMI Experiences
Smarter, Safer Interfaces Remain at the Core of the Connected Car Trend
Holistic HMI: Vital in Building Consumer Confidence & Acceptance of Electric Vehicles
Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car Services Spurs the Importance of HMI
Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS, Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions Drives Up the Importance & Value of HMI Systems
The Emergence of Autonomous Cars Paves the Way for the Development of Next Generation HMI Technologies
Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes its Much Awaited Debut as the Future of Automotive HMI
Automotive Assistant with Cognitive Arbitration Capabilities Soon to Become a Reality
A Peek Into Other Noteworthy Trends
Growing Use of "Nomadic Devices" Within the Vehicle Drives Demand for Adaptive Integrated Driver-Vehicle Interfaces
Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI Solutions
Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation & An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture
Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI
The Risks Posed by Current Generation Touchscreens Throws the Spotlight on Touchless HMI
Voice Recognition as the Most Basic Form of Touchless Sensing Attracts Flake for Unsuitability in Automobile Applications
With High Mental Distractions Caused by Voice Enabled HMI, Real & Effective Automotive Voice Recognition Technology Continues to Elude the Auto Industry: Risk of Mental Distraction by Type of Voice Enabled Task
Gesture-Based Control of In-Car Devices Rises in Prominence
Touch Screen HMIs: Still the Dominant Technology in the Automotive Industry
Multimodal HMI: The Current Reigning Technology Crowned as the Future of In-Car Interaction
Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market With the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
Effervescent Innovation Reinvents the Steering Wheel
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Drive Broad Based Growth in the Market
Market Challenges
Issues with Current Generation In-Car HMIs
Muscle Memory Issues with Modern In-Car HMIs
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Systems: An Introduction
HMI - Underlying Technology
Automotive HMI Technologies
Manual HMI Systems
Touch Screen Interfaces
Advantages
Resistive Touch Screens
Capacitive Touch Screens
Voice-Based HMI Systems
Haptic Technology
Head-Up Display
Low Frequency Electric Field Sensors
Other User Discrimination Techniques
Vision-Based Camera Systems
LCD Display
OLED Display
Biometric Sensors
Reflective IR Proximity Detection
Electric Field Sensors
Acoustic Interfaces
Beepers
Voice Feedback
Driver State Assessment
Primary Considerations for Designing HMI Systems
Text and Readability
Gestural Interactions
Semantic Skeuomorphism and Data Visualization
Shorter Dwell Time
Significance of Colors
Grouping Information
User Testing of HMI Design
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
4.2 PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Qt and Green Hills Deliver HMI Platform for Integrated Automotive Digital Cockpits
Bosch Unveils Smart Cockpit Technology
Kia Motors to Unveil EV Concept Car with HMI
Continental Develops New Human-Machine Interface for Automated Driving
4.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
DENSO Partners with BlackBerry to Develop the World's First Integrated Automotive HMI
Altran Acquires Aricent
Immersion Collaborates with Perception
Samsung Electronics Acquires HARMAN
Valeo Acquires gestigon
Nielsen Acquires Gracenote
Adient Completes Separation from Johnson Controls International
Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel
Cypress Inks Deal with MyScript
Altia Establishes New Office in Germany
Magna Acquires Telemotive
Preh Completes Acquisition of TechniSat
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 51 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 53)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (10)
- Europe (19)
- France (2)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
