Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Report 2019: HMI 2.0 & HTML5 Based In-Vehicle HMI Garner Strong Research Interest

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:

Head Up Display

Instrument Clusters

Touch Screen Display

Others

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

With the Automotive Industry at a Turning Point, HMI Becomes Pivotal to the Emerging Autonomous, Shared, Connected & Electric Future of Urban Mobility

As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Cornerstone of Growth

Electronification & Digitalization of the Car Throws the Emphasis on Providing Rich HMI Experiences

Smarter, Safer Interfaces Remain at the Core of the Connected Car Trend

Holistic HMI: Vital in Building Consumer Confidence & Acceptance of Electric Vehicles

Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car Services Spurs the Importance of HMI

Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS, Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions Drives Up the Importance & Value of HMI Systems

The Emergence of Autonomous Cars Paves the Way for the Development of Next Generation HMI Technologies

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes its Much Awaited Debut as the Future of Automotive HMI

Automotive Assistant with Cognitive Arbitration Capabilities Soon to Become a Reality

A Peek Into Other Noteworthy Trends

Growing Use of "Nomadic Devices" Within the Vehicle Drives Demand for Adaptive Integrated Driver-Vehicle Interfaces

Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI Solutions

Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation & An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture

Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI

The Risks Posed by Current Generation Touchscreens Throws the Spotlight on Touchless HMI

Voice Recognition as the Most Basic Form of Touchless Sensing Attracts Flake for Unsuitability in Automobile Applications

With High Mental Distractions Caused by Voice Enabled HMI, Real & Effective Automotive Voice Recognition Technology Continues to Elude the Auto Industry: Risk of Mental Distraction by Type of Voice Enabled Task

Gesture-Based Control of In-Car Devices Rises in Prominence

Touch Screen HMIs: Still the Dominant Technology in the Automotive Industry

Multimodal HMI: The Current Reigning Technology Crowned as the Future of In-Car Interaction

Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market With the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays

Effervescent Innovation Reinvents the Steering Wheel

['

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Drive Broad Based Growth in the Market

Market Challenges

Issues with Current Generation In-Car HMIs

Muscle Memory Issues with Modern In-Car HMIs

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Systems: An Introduction

HMI - Underlying Technology

Automotive HMI Technologies

Manual HMI Systems

Touch Screen Interfaces

Advantages

Resistive Touch Screens

Capacitive Touch Screens

Voice-Based HMI Systems

Haptic Technology

Head-Up Display

Low Frequency Electric Field Sensors

Other User Discrimination Techniques

Vision-Based Camera Systems

LCD Display

OLED Display

Biometric Sensors

Reflective IR Proximity Detection

Electric Field Sensors

Acoustic Interfaces

Beepers

Voice Feedback

Driver State Assessment

Primary Considerations for Designing HMI Systems

Text and Readability

Gestural Interactions

Semantic Skeuomorphism and Data Visualization

Shorter Dwell Time

Significance of Colors

Grouping Information

User Testing of HMI Design



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



4.2 PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Qt and Green Hills Deliver HMI Platform for Integrated Automotive Digital Cockpits

Bosch Unveils Smart Cockpit Technology

Kia Motors to Unveil EV Concept Car with HMI

Continental Develops New Human-Machine Interface for Automated Driving



4.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

DENSO Partners with BlackBerry to Develop the World's First Integrated Automotive HMI

Altran Acquires Aricent

Immersion Collaborates with Perception

Samsung Electronics Acquires HARMAN

Valeo Acquires gestigon

Nielsen Acquires Gracenote

Adient Completes Separation from Johnson Controls International

Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel

Cypress Inks Deal with MyScript

Altia Establishes New Office in Germany

Magna Acquires Telemotive

Preh Completes Acquisition of TechniSat



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 51

