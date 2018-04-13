Global Automotive IC Market Report 2017-2021 - CAGR Expected to Grow at 6.61%

The "Global Automotive IC Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive IC market to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of IoT. Companies are investing heavily in IoT as it is one of the key interests of buyers and investors. Connected cars have potential growth and significant opportunity. Currently, automakers are integrating IoT through two approaches: embedded and tethered. While the former approach connects the drivers through embedded chipsets and built-in antennas, the latter uses hardware to connect to drivers' smartphones. The growing adoption of sensors and real-time tracking is contributing to the global automotive IC market while increasing the applications of IoT.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rapid electrification of automobiles. The dropping price of ICs and increasing demand for electronics in the vehicle, growing demand for powertrain systems that require sensors, microcontrollers, and analog converters have led the growth of automotive IC market. Electrification of the drivetrain, vehicle intelligence (such as active safety innovations and connectivity enhanced driving), and consumerization of auto electronics are the major factors fostering the growth of the automotive semiconductor market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Complexity in automotive IC design. One of the major challenges for automotive IC is its design complexity. Generally, microprocessors contain many transistors and lengthy copper lines. Additionally, the transistors should be highly reliable. The design chain of automotive IC is much more complex than those of mobile phones or electronic home appliances, such as televisions and remote controllers. This makes the designing of highly reliable automotive ICs a difficult task.

Key Vendors

  • Atmel
  • Infineon Technologies
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Robert Bosch
  • STMicroelectronics

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ON Semiconductor
  • Texas Instruments
  • Microchip Technology
  • Toshiba

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Types of Semiconductor

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wv3dsf/global_automotive?w=5

