Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Alpine, Continental, Garmin, Harman International, Panasonic & Pioneer

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive infotainment systems market's CAGR is expected to be more than 14%
Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of in-car audio entertainment systems that facilitate 360-degree listening. SiriusXM launched the next-generation in-car audio entertainment systems which offer a personalized listening experience along with increased variety. Furthermore, these car entertainment systems offer content recommendations to both passengers and drivers while facilitating audio-based entertainment depending on their tailor-made listening preferences.
According to the report, one driver in the market is development of low-cost infotainment solutions. The reduced cost of infotainment hardware has further encouraged key market players as well as suppliers to reduce the cost of infotainment systems.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks associated with distracted driving. The integration of vehicles with infotainment systems is associated with instances of distracted driving. Automotive infotainment systems increase the probability of cognitive distraction, which negatively impacts the effective performance of the driver.
Key vendors
- Alpine Electronics
- Continental
- Garmin
- HARMAN International
- Panasonic
- Pioneer Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Automotive infotainment: Overview
- Regulatory Framework
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPERATING SYSTEM
- QNX
- Linux
- Microsoft
- Other
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of in-car audio entertainment systems that facilitate 360-degree listening
- Development of scalable infotainment platforms
- In-car advertisements
- Automotive OEMs to push embedded, in-vehicle infotainment systems
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j9b83k/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-infotainment-systems-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-alpine-continental-garmin-harman-international-panasonic--pioneer-300651053.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article