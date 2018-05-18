Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Alpine, Continental, Garmin, Harman International, Panasonic & Pioneer

The global automotive infotainment systems market's CAGR is expected to be more than 14%

Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of in-car audio entertainment systems that facilitate 360-degree listening. SiriusXM launched the next-generation in-car audio entertainment systems which offer a personalized listening experience along with increased variety. Furthermore, these car entertainment systems offer content recommendations to both passengers and drivers while facilitating audio-based entertainment depending on their tailor-made listening preferences.

According to the report, one driver in the market is development of low-cost infotainment solutions. The reduced cost of infotainment hardware has further encouraged key market players as well as suppliers to reduce the cost of infotainment systems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks associated with distracted driving. The integration of vehicles with infotainment systems is associated with instances of distracted driving. Automotive infotainment systems increase the probability of cognitive distraction, which negatively impacts the effective performance of the driver.

Key vendors

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Garmin

HARMAN International

Panasonic

Pioneer Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Automotive infotainment: Overview

Regulatory Framework

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPERATING SYSTEM



QNX

Linux

Microsoft



Other

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Development of in-car audio entertainment systems that facilitate 360-degree listening

Development of scalable infotainment platforms

In-car advertisements

Automotive OEMs to push embedded, in-vehicle infotainment systems

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



