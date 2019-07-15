Global Automotive Intelligent Tire and Sensor to 2024 by Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Region, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Intelligent Tire and Sensor Market: Focus on Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive intelligent tire and sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% in terms of volume and 7.44% in terms of value during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The automotive industry is in the process of constant evolution with various technological developments taking place in the industry that have enhanced facilities and features in vehicles to make the driving experience better. The growing number of vehicles leads to the complications for safer and more secure movement of goods and passengers which advances the concept of vehicle safety on public roads.



The dynamic evolution of the automobile industry is attributed primarily to the changing consumer preferences, growing focus toward driver safety, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations which are focusing toward crash avoidance rather than crash survival. In the past years, automobiles have undergone rapid technological advancements in terms of vehicle performance, passenger safety, communication capabilities, and driving comfort.



These improvements have led to a surge in the number of on-road vehicles, thus raising the need for the safer movement of automobiles. These goals of automakers are profoundly supported by several federal authorities such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), European Commission (EC), and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).



The intelligent tire and sensor market is driven by several factors such as increasing push from governments as well as consumers to ensure road safety. Rising number of road accidents have resulted in increased regulations by federal authorities with regard to the safety of both the passengers and the pedestrians. Improper inflation of tires and tire blowouts has been a major reason for road accidents.



Due to under-inflated tires, according to NHTSA, an estimated 23,000 accidents and 535 fatalities occur per year in the U.S. The government implemented the Transportation Recall, Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation (TREAD) Act which mandates all vehicles, both passenger and commercial, to be equipped with tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). Additionally, the need for cost-effective tire maintenance and increased vehicle data for connected vehicles have influenced the tire sensor market to substantially enhance its sales, which has subsequently propelled the growth of its intelligent tires.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What was the total revenue generated by the global automotive intelligent tire and sensor market for autonomous in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019 - 2024?

What are the key patents in the automotive tire and sensor industry?

What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global automotive intelligent tire and sensor market during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What is the volume and value of intelligent tires and sensors for different types of vehicles such as passenger cars, and commercial vehicles (heavy trucks and heavy buses)?

What are the key developments by the leading players in the automotive tire and sensor industry?

What is the volume and value of intelligent tires and sensors for different types of sales channels?

What is the market size of different regions such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Increase in Vehicle Sales

1.1.2 Need of Data for Connected Vehicles

1.1.3 Need for Safety in Vehicles and Stringent Regulations

1.1.4 Cost and Fuel Efficiency

1.1.5 Need to Preserve the Environment

1.1.6 Impact of Market Drivers

1.2 Challenges

1.2.1 Commercial Viability of Smart Tires

1.2.2 Lack of Standardization for TPMS sensors

1.2.3 Technological Challenges

1.2.4 Impact of Market Challenges

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Use of Intelligent Tires in Platooning Systems

1.3.2 Rise of Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting with Smart Tires

1.3.4 Impact of Market Opportunities



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Development

2.1.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

2.1.2 New Product Launches

2.1.3 Business Expansion

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Other Key Developments

2.2 Product Pricing Analysis

2.3 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.1.1 Introduction

3.1.2 Key Patents: Intelligent Tires and Sensors

3.1.3 Patent Landscape

3.2 Consortium, Association, and Regulatory Bodies

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.4.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis, by Region

3.5 Country Share Analysis



4 Assumptions and Limitations

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Automotive Intelligent Tire and Sensor Market by Sales Channel

5.1 OEM

5.2 Aftermarket



6 Global Automotive Intelligent Tire and Sensor Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Vehicle

6.2 Commercial Vehicle



7 Global Automotive Intelligent Tire and Sensor Market by Region



8 Company Profiles



Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hankook Tires

Infineon Technologies AG

Michelin

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Nexen Tire Corporation

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Revvo Technologies Inc.

Schrader TPMS Solutions

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

Tymtix Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

