Global Automotive LIDAR Market to 2022 Featuring Infineon Technologies, Velodyne, Quanergy, Continental, Leddartech, Texas Instrument, First Sensor & Delphi Automotive

DUBLIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive LIDAR Market: By Type; By Channels; By Image Type, By Location; By Geography - Forecast 2016-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is a surveying system that transmits laser light to determine distance of the object. For the future generation of automated vehicles, LIDAR will be employed as the part of ADAS sensor suite. LIDAR will be integral part of the automakers from full automated i.e. Level 5 to partially automated i.e. Level 1 vehicle.

Horizontal field of view, vertical field of view and the resolution are the key parameter by which the choice of LIDAR is defined and opted to be employed in the vehicle. LIDAR is the most important enabler of automated driving and it is expected to witness the immense growth in near future.

Market Dynamics:

Design, resolution and cost are the major causes in the hindrance of LIDAR growth. The design i.e. number of channels implemented is directly proportional to the resolution of LIDAR and its cost. The more number of channels in the LIDAR more will be its cost. There is a need to identify a way to reduce the cost of LIDAR and at the same time not reducing the number of channels. As we believe that full automation i.e. Level 5 can be achieved only with the help of 64 Channel LIDAR.

Competitive Landscape:

The report comprises of companies operating in the global automotive LIDAR market such as Infineon Technologies AG, Velodyne, Quanergy, Continental AG, Leddartech, Texas Instrument, First Sensor AG, Delphi Automotive and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.





Key Topics Covered:







1. Automotive LIDAR - Market Overview







2. Automotive LIDAR - Market Executive Summary







3. Automotive LIDAR - Market Landscape



3.1. Market Share Analysis



3.2. Comparative Analysis







4. Automotive LIDAR - Market Forces



4.1. Market Drivers



4.2. Market Challenges



4.3. Attractiveness of the LIDAR in Automotive







5. Automotive LIDAR Market - Strategic Analysis



5.1. Value Chain Analysis



5.2. Pricing Analysis



5.3. Opportunities Analysis



5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis



5.5. Supplier and Distributor Analysis







6. Automotive LIDAR Market By Type



6.1. Mechanical



6.2. Solid State







7. Automotive LIDAR Market By Channels



7.1. 8 Channel



7.2. 16 Channel



7.3. 32 Channel



7.4. 64 Channel







8. Automotive LIDAR Market By Location



8.1. Head lamp mounting



8.2. Side Rear View Mirror Mounting



8.3. Roof Mounting



8.4. Mirror Mounting



8.5. Front Grille Mounting



8.6. Others







9. Automotive LIDAR Market - By Geography







10. Automotive LIDAR Market Entropy



10.1. Preferred Strategy



10.2. New Product Launch



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.4. Product Developments



10.5. Ventures & Partnerships



10.6. R&D and Business Expansions







11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)





Infineon Technologies AG

Innoluce BV

Velodyne

Continental AG

Quanergy

Leddartech

Texas Instrument

First Sensor AG

Innoviz Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Delphi Automotive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/959wkh/global_automotive?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

