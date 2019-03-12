Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.65% During 2018-2024

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive LiDAR sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global automotive LiDAR sensors market to grow with a CAGR of 12.65% over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on automotive LiDAR sensors market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on automotive LiDAR sensors market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive LiDAR sensors market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive LiDAR sensors market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

Extremely High Accuracy & Ability to Create 3D Representations

Increasing Vehicle Safety Regulations

Development in Automated Vehicles

Restraints

High Cost of System

Opportunities

Advancement in Technologies with Enhanced Features

Company Profiles



Continental

LeddarTech

Velodyne LiDAR

Quanergy Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Ibeo Automotive Systems

Teledyne Optech

Innoviz Technologies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive LiDAR sensors market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive LiDAR sensors market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive LiDAR sensors market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Highlights

2.2. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Projection

2.3. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Image Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market



4. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Application

5.1. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems [ADAS]

5.2. Autonomous Vehicle



6. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Technology

6.1. Solid-state LiDAR

6.2. Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR



7. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Image Type

7.1. 2D Image Type

7.2. 3D Image Type



8. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. Continental

9.2.1.1. Overview

9.2.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.1.3. Financial Snapshot

9.2.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. LeddarTech

9.2.3. Velodyne LiDAR

9.2.4. Quanergy Systems

9.2.5. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.6. Delphi Automotive

9.2.7. DENSO

9.2.8. Ibeo Automotive Systems

9.2.9. Teledyne Optech

9.2.10. Innoviz Technologies



