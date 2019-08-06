Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Forecast to 2027 - Key Manufacturers are BASF, Covestro, LyondellBasell Industries, Toray Industries, and ArcelorMittal

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lightweight Material Market by Material (Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomer), Application & Component (Frame, Engine, Exhaust, Transmission, Closure, Interior), Vehicle Type (ICE, Electric & Hybrid), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Lightweight Material Market is Projected to Grow to USD 157.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 89.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4% During the Forecast Period

Lightweight materials are used to reduce the weight of the vehicle and, thus, enhance fuel efficiency and decrease emission. The increasing stringency of emission and fuel efficiency regulations in multiple countries has compelled automotive manufacturers to reduce the weight of the vehicle. These regulations have led manufacturers to use advanced materials that are lighter than conventional materials such as steel. Also, these advanced materials have similar strength and other physical properties as steel. These materials include HSS, aluminum, titanium, magnesium, CRFP, and other plastics and elastomers.

The increase in automobile production is the key growth driver for the automotive lightweight material market. Another key factor driving the growth of automotive lightweight materials is the increasing demand for fuel efficiency and better-performing vehicles. In addition, growing environmental concerns have compelled the governments of several countries to enforce stringent emission norms. The use of lightweight materials has helped automotive OEMs to comply with the emission norms.



Upcoming emission regulations in China and India will further boost the demand for lightweight materials in these countries. India implemented BS 4 (Euro 4) standards nationwide in 2017 and is planning to implement BS6 (Euro 6)by 2020. Similarly, China plans to implement China 6 (Euro 6) emission norms after 2020. Also, European countries plan to implement more stringent emission regulations in the coming years.

The demand for lightweight materials is expected to rise due to increased automobile production and enhanced focus on comfort and safety features. Europe is estimated to be the largest market for automotive lightweight materials in 2019, followed by Asia Oceania and North America. China is projected to be the largest market for automotive lightweight material in the Asia Oceania region.

Some of the key manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive lightweight material market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.(Netherlands), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Lightweight Material Market Trend, Forecast & Opportunity

4.2 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Material Type

4.4 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Application

4.5 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Component

4.6 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

4.7 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Vehicle Type

4.8 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Ev Material Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Emission and Fuel Economy Regulations

5.2.1.2 Growing Government Initiatives for Weight Reduction

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost (Material Cost and Process Cost)

5.2.2.1.1 High Material Cost

5.2.2.1.2 High Process Cost

5.2.2.1.3 Price Sensitive Nature of Developing Regions

5.2.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.2.1 Upward Trend of Vehicle Electrification

5.2.2.2.2 Future Potential Market in Asia Oceania

5.2.2.3 Challenges

5.2.2.3.1 Maintenance of Lightweight Material

5.3 Industry Trends and Targets

5.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles Impact the Lightweight Material Industry

5.3.2 Technological Routes for the Application of Lightweight Materials: Us

6 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Metal

6.2.1 High Strength Steel (HSS)

6.2.2 Aluminum

6.2.3 Magnesium & Titanium

6.3 Composite

6.3.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFPR)

6.3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer( GFRP)

6.3.3 Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer (NFRP)

6.3.4 Other Composites

6.4 Plastic

6.5 Elastomer

7 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Body in White

7.2.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Body in White Application

7.3 Chassis and Suspension

7.3.1 Europe is He Largest Market for Lightweight Material for Chassis and Suspension Application

7.4 Powertrain

7.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Powertrain Application

7.5 Closures

7.5.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Closures Application

7.6 Interiors

7.6.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Market for Lightweight Material in Interiors Application

7.7 Others

7.7.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material for Other Applications

8 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Industry Insights

8.2 Frame

8.2.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Frames as the Current Average Curb Weight of Vehicles is Higher in This Region

8.3 Wheel

8.3.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Wheels as the Use of Lightweight Materials is on Higher Side in Europe Compare to Other Regions

8.4 Bumper & Fender

8.4.1 Asia Oceania and North America are the Fastest Growing Markets for Lightweight Material in Bumper & Fender

8.5 Engine & Exhaust

8.5.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Engine & Exhaust Due to the Extensive Efforts on Engine Downsizing

8.6 Transmission

8.6.1 Use of Lightweight Material for Transmission in the RoW Region is More Compared to Other Regions

8.7 Doors

8.7.1 Europe and Asia Oceania are the Largest Markets for Lightweight Material in Doors

8.8 Hood & Trunk Lid

8.8.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Hood & Trunk Lid Due to Increase in Trend for Vehicle Weight Reduction

8.9 Seats

8.9.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Seats

8.1 Instrument Panel

8.10.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Instrument Panel

8.11 Fuel Tank

8.11.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Fuel Tank

9 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Passenger Car

9.2.1 Europe is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Passenger Car

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

9.3.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Lighweight Material in LCV

9.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

9.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in HCV

10 Automotive Lightweight Material Market, By Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

10.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in BEV

10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

10.3.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Hev

10.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

10.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Lightweight Material in Phev

10.5 Electric Truck

10.5.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lightweight Material in Electric Truck

10.6 Electric Bus

10.6.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market in Lightweight Material for Bus Due to the Higher Sale and Usage of Electric Buses in China

11 Electric Vehicle Lightweight Material Market, By Material Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Industry Insights

11.2 Metal

11.2.1 BEV is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Metals

11.3 Composite

11.3.1 BEV is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Composites

11.4 Plastic

11.4.1 BEV is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Plastics

11.5 Elastomer

11.5.1 Bus is the Largest Lightweight Material Market for Elastomers

12 Automotive Lightweight Vehicle Market, By Region



Companies Mentioned



AK Steel Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

Aleris Corporation

Arcelormittal

Asia Oceania

BASF SE

Borealis Ag

Covestro AG

Dowdupont

Europe

Lanxess

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

North America

Novelis, Inc.

Owens Corning

Posco

RoW

SGL Carbon

Stratasys Ltd.

Tata Steel

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

U.S. Magnesium LLC

Whb Brasil

