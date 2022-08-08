Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Market Report 2022:-2030 Featuring BYD Co, LG Chem, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Samsung, Panasonic, BAK Group, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Clarios, & Toshiba

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Lithium-ion batteries market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030

The increasing demand for plug-in vehicles is the largest driver impacting the market. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 had a moderately negative effect on the market for lithium-ion batteries. As a result of the widespread COVID-19 epidemic, the supply of batteries and other components is being severely constrained. This is because the pandemic is causing serious disruptions in businesses and the global economy.

The Asia-Pacific region is responsible for the majority of the manufacturing of key components for batteries. The suspension of business in China and other nations in the Asia Pacific region has a significant negative impact on battery makers in the United States, Germany, and Australia.

It has also led to a reduction in production, which has caused a significant drop in the number of inputs available to businesses. The recovery is contingent on the aid provided by the government, as well as the level of corporate debt and the manner in which businesses and markets adjust to the reduced demand. Following the phase of recovery, it is anticipated that the market would continue to expand during the forecast period.



Stringent Environment Regulations Favoring Lithium-ion Battery Market

Favorable government laws are the primary driver that is driving growth in the Li-ion battery market for automotive applications. Together with vehicle manufacturers, governments from a number of different countries are working together to solve the growing concerns around environmental safety and the clean energy mix.

For instance, a number of countries, such as France and the United Kingdom, have announced that they will prohibit the sale of diesel vehicles in their respective countries. This move will help to drive sales of electric vehicles (EVs), which will help to drive down emissions. Additionally, governments are providing financial incentives and tax credits to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, which will result in an increase in the demand for automotive lithium-ion batteries.

The European Commission (EC) has implemented severe fuel economy and emission requirements in order to address the problems that have been generated by the changing climatic and atmospheric conditions that have been brought about by fast urbanisation and the expanding population.



Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles Remains as the Most Significant Driver

Even though the pandemic caused a decline of global automobile sales that resulted about 15% percent decline, the number of electric car registrations increased by 40% in 2020. The total number of electric vehicles sold across the globe was 3 million in 2020. Electric vehicles rely on power supplied by lithium-ion batteries as their primary source of propulsion. It was inevitable that the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) would lead to an increase in the use of lithium-ion batteries, and this trend is forecast to continue in the foreseeable future.

The increasing popularity of electric cars (EVs) among consumers has contributed to a growth in the market for vehicles that consume less energy and produce less pollution. As a result of the numerous benefits associated with electric vehicles, such as a reduced need for the engine of the vehicle to be maintained, a reduction in the use of potentially hazardous oil waste, and a reduction in the pollution caused by fuel combustion engines, as well as the development of improved battery technology, the number of electric vehicles is continually rising.

Many people believe that the automobile industry and transportation systems will one day transition to electric vehicles; as a result, there will eventually be a greater need for lithium-ion batteries as their use becomes more widespread.



10,000-60,000 MAh Led the Market in 2021 and Likely to Remain Dominant

The market share that was held by the segment that ranged from 10,000 to 60,000 MAh in 2021.

It is anticipated that the segment of lithium-ion batteries with 10,000-60,000 MAh capacity would contribute the biggest share to the market for lithium-ion batteries during the forecast period. Some examples of these applications include electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, e-motorcycles, golf cart vehicles, hybrid trucks, buses, automated guided vehicle and others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Automotive Lithium-ion batteries market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Automotive Lithium-ion batteries market?

Which is the largest regional market for Automotive Lithium-ion batteries market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Automotive Lithium-ion batteries market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Automotive Lithium-ion batteries market worldwide?

Company Profiles

BYD Company

LG Chem

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI

Panasonic Corporation

BAK Group

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi

Clarios

Toshiba Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook (2020-2030; US$ Mn)

BEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

By Capacity (2020-2030; US$ Mn)

3,000-10,000 mAh

10,000-60,000 mAh

60,000 mAh and Above

Region Segment (2020-2030; US$ Mn)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe and UK (UK, Germany , Spain , Italy , France , RoE)

and UK (UK, , , , , RoE) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , RoAPAC)

( , , , , , RoAPAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , RoLATAM)

( , , RoLATAM) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa , RoME )

Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn )

Pre Covid-19 situation

Post Covid-19 situation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zw0t3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets