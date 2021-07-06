Global Automotive Logistics Market Report 2021 - Increasing Number of Partnerships Between Automotive Manufacturers and Logistics Companies

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Services, and Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive logistics market was valued at US$ 180,723.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 302,822.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during 2020-2028.



The automotive industry has been one of the prime contractors of logistics companies over the years, and the latter has benefitted massively from the automotive industry.

The automotive industry players continuously partner with logistics players to transport their components and finished vehicles from one location to another. With the increasing partnerships, automobile manufacturers and component manufacturers are facilitated with better control in managing inbound and outbound transportation services, shorter lead times, and timely deliveries.

Therefore, the increasing number of partnerships between automotive manufacturers and logistics companies drives the growth of automotive logistics market.



Based on type, the outsourcing segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the global automotive logistics market during the forecast period. The automobile industry relies heavily on the outsourcing of logistics services. These services aid in the acquisition of new information and the expansion of process flexibility.

Over the last several years, 3PL industries have steadily given specialized services and IT solutions to the manufacturer's regions that are outside of the primary focus of the business. Outsourcing automobile logistics for parts sequencing or consolidation networks has shown to be a worthwhile investment.



The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of automobiles. Lockdown scenarios due to this crisis have led the automotive industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in automotive equipment supply chain. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021.

The automotive industry is likely to pick up pace soon after the governments across the globe lift the various containment measures steadily to revive the economy. The production of the automobiles is anticipated to gain pace from 2022, which is further foreseen to bolster the automotive manufacturing, including the manufacturing of hardware components of automotive.

5. Global AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 key market drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Automobile Manufacturing Units Worldwide is Stimulating the Automotive Logistics Market Growth

5.1.2 Continuously Growing Number of Partnerships among Automobile Manufacturers and Logistics Partners is Accentuating the Market Demand

5.2 Key market restraints

5.2.1 Complicated Nature of Supply Chain Business

5.3 Key market opportunities

5.3.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Manufacturers Pose Significant Business Opportunities for Automotive Logistic Providers

5.4 Future trends

5.4.1 Integration of Smart Technologies and Autonomous Vehicles to Boost the Automotive Logistics Market

5.5 impact analysis of Drivers and restraints



