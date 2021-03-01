Global Automotive Lubricants Market Report 2021 - Technology Strategy Focusing on Tailor-made Products for Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolution of Electric Vehicles Transforming the Global Automotive Lubricants Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report tracks the industry's transformation and seeks to identify future opportunities that exist for lubricant manufacturers. The study analyses the change in the product landscape because of the high growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and variants in the automotive industry.

The market for automotive lubricants and additives is greatly impacted by other Mega Trends such as the Covid-19 pandemic, changing international trade relationships, sustainability targets adopted by governments and regulatory authorities, and the miles driven by end customers around the world.



The automotive lubricants industry is one of the key industries of leading economies that supply to customer segments such as automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), repair shops, distributors, commercial fleet owners, and individual vehicle owners.



The key end-user segments covered in this study are passenger car motor oils (PCMO) and heavy-duty diesel oils (HDDO). The study analyzes two major vertical markets: lubricant additives and base oils. The major additive types used in these products are detergents, dispersants, antioxidants, viscosity index improvers (VIIs), and pour-point depressants (PPDs).



The trend of the use of various base-oil groups Group I (Less than 90% saturates, >0.03% sulfur, 80-120 viscosity index (only mineral oils)), Group II (90% saturates, 0.03% sulfur, 80-120 viscosity index (only mineral oils)) and Group III (90% saturates, 0.03% sulfur, 120 viscosity index (Includes synthetic oils and other oils)) is analyzed.

Lubricants are selected for a vehicle based on a variety of requirements such as durability, emission levels, length of drain intervals, and ability to improve fuel efficiency. The requirements vary depending on the customer preferences, global and regional regulatory landscape, and the brand and model of the vehicle.



The competitive environment in the lubricant additives market is highly skewed towards the larger market participants because of the high entry barrier for new entrants due to the significant amount of capital expenditure required. On the other hand, the finished lubricants market is highly fragmented amongst the smaller participants, while the major share of the market is held by a few global companies.

The automotive lubricants and additives face regulatory pressure from organizations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and REACH that mandate the use of products with reduced emissions. They are also mandated to adhere to the specifications put forth by organizations such as the American Petroleum Institute (API), International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), and the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).



There is an increasing trend of customers demanding lower viscosity oils that also provide for higher drain intervals between oil changes. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency. The research analyzes the global automotive lubricants and additives market.



Volume and revenue forecasts have been provided from 2017 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the additive types and base-oil groups used in these products. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the top level. The base year is 2020 and the forecast period ends in 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Lubricants Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Automotive Lubricants Market

Global Automotive Lubricants Market-Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Geographic Scope

Key Growth Metrics for Automotive Lubricants Market

Implications of Covid-19 on the Global Automotive Lubricants Market

Other Major Factors Affecting the Global Automotive Lubricants Market

Global Automotive Lubricants Market-2018 Drivers vs. Current Status

Global Automotive Lubricants Market-2018 Restraints vs. Current Status

Market Forecast-Global Automotive Lubricants Market

Revenue Forecast by Component-Global Automotive Lubricants Market

Volume Forecast by Component-Global Automotive Lubricants Market

Percent Volume by Base-oils and Additives-Global Automotive Lubricants Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Forecast by Region

Regional Forecast Discussion

Automotive Lubricants and Additives-Regulations

Automotive Lubricants and Additives-Recent Developments in Regulations

Value Chain

Value Chain Description

Automotive Lubricants Market-Competitive Environment

Automotive Lubricant Additives-Competitive Environment

Global Lubricants Market-Future Trends

Local-for-Local Production and Supply Powered by Strategic Partnerships with Local Stakeholders

Investment in Digital Technologies

Longer Drain Intervals

Opportunities for Lubricant Additives in the EV Market

Growth Opportunity Universe, Automotive Lubricants Market

Growth Opportunity 1-Lubricants for Electric Vehicles, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2-Increased Focus on New and Refill Demand from On-road Commercial Vehicles, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3-Dispersants and Base-oils to Reduce Viscosity of Lubricants, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1n5xc





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

