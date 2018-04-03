Global Automotive Memory Seat Market 2018-2022 with Continental, Faurecia, Magna, Lear, DURA Automotive Systems & Adient in Pole Position

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Memory Seat Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive memory seat market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Memory Seat Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing integration of advanced luxury features in seats. The global automotive industry is witnessing advances in automotive technology and systems, which is leading the industry toward the future of autonomous vehicles. To equip vehicles with superior comfort and convenience features, automakers have been investing proactively in the advanced comfort enhancing and convenience systems to make their product distinctive in nature. The changing buying criteria and dynamics of the automotive market have compelled automakers to increase the adaption rate of such systems in their product portfolio.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing integration of advanced seat functionalities due to intense competition among vendors. The modern automotive seats have become much more functional and hi-tech as compared to the ones 10 years back. Automotive seats have always been a crucial part of vehicles, but till 20th century there was not much of innovation in automotive seats. However, this seems to have changed significantly in the last decade or so. With the ever-growing competition in the automotive industry, OEMs have found out that flexibility and increased functionality is the key for sustainability in the long run.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Technical issues with system operation. Memory seats are fitted with numerous electronic components such as sensors, motors, and modules; and is aimed at offering comfort, convenience, and luxury to the users. Though the memory seats are efficient in offering the functionality they are intended to, a malfunction or failure in any of its electronic component may result in operational issues. The presence of electronic content in memory seats has made them more vulnerable to operational issues when compared to manually adjusted seats.
Key vendors
- Continental
- Faurecia
- Magna
- Lear Corporation
- DURA Automotive Systems
- Adient
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Global automotive memory seat market by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing development of climatronic and memory seats for optimum comfort
- Increasing integration of advanced luxury features in seats
- Development of smart seating concept for small and compact vehicles
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental
- Faurecia
- Magna
- Lear Corporation
- DURA Automotive Systems
- Adient
PART 16: APPENDIX
