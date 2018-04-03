Global Automotive Memory Seat Market 2018-2022 with Continental, Faurecia, Magna, Lear, DURA Automotive Systems & Adient in Pole Position

The global automotive memory seat market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Memory Seat Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing integration of advanced luxury features in seats. The global automotive industry is witnessing advances in automotive technology and systems, which is leading the industry toward the future of autonomous vehicles. To equip vehicles with superior comfort and convenience features, automakers have been investing proactively in the advanced comfort enhancing and convenience systems to make their product distinctive in nature. The changing buying criteria and dynamics of the automotive market have compelled automakers to increase the adaption rate of such systems in their product portfolio.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing integration of advanced seat functionalities due to intense competition among vendors. The modern automotive seats have become much more functional and hi-tech as compared to the ones 10 years back. Automotive seats have always been a crucial part of vehicles, but till 20th century there was not much of innovation in automotive seats. However, this seems to have changed significantly in the last decade or so. With the ever-growing competition in the automotive industry, OEMs have found out that flexibility and increased functionality is the key for sustainability in the long run.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Technical issues with system operation. Memory seats are fitted with numerous electronic components such as sensors, motors, and modules; and is aimed at offering comfort, convenience, and luxury to the users. Though the memory seats are efficient in offering the functionality they are intended to, a malfunction or failure in any of its electronic component may result in operational issues. The presence of electronic content in memory seats has made them more vulnerable to operational issues when compared to manually adjusted seats.



Key vendors

Continental

Faurecia

Magna

Lear Corporation

DURA Automotive Systems

Adient



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Global automotive memory seat market by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing development of climatronic and memory seats for optimum comfort

Increasing integration of advanced luxury features in seats

Development of smart seating concept for small and compact vehicles

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lkg8f9/global_automotive?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-memory-seat-market-2018-2022-with-continental-faurecia-magna-lear-dura-automotive-systems--adient-in-pole-position-300623266.html

