Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Technology Market Report 2019-2034: Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts
Jul 30, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE tyre and wheel sectors with analysis of the major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- automotive original equipment (OE) tyres
- automotive OE aluminium and steel wheel market
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- car tyres including green tyre technology, non-rubber materials, inner liners, airless tyres, quieter tyres, energy efficiency, aerodynamics, run-flat tech, sealant systems, labelling, TPMS
- wheels including surface treatments, forging, lightweighting, trims and thermoplastics
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive tyre and wheel sectors globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Tyre companies
- Apollo Tyres
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Continental AG
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Organisational structure
- Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.
- Kumho's infrastructure
- Organisational structure
- Products
- Michelin SCA
- Infrastructure
- Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
- Sibur Russian Tyres
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Products
- Toyo Tire and Rubber Co, Ltd
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- Yokohama Tire Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Others
- Al-Amoudi Group
- Cheng Shin Rubber
- Giti Tire
- Lanxess
- Maxxis
- Multistrada Arah Sarana
- ND Rubber
- Nexen Tire
- Nokian Tyres
- PT Gajah Tunggal
- Sailun Tyre
- Trelleborg AB
- Triangle Tire
- Wheel companies
- Accuride Corporation
- Alcoa, Inc
- AMW
- Borbet
- Central Motor Wheel (CMW)
- CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing
- Enkei
- Magnetto
- Maxion Wheels
- Mefro
- Otto Fuchs
- Ronal AG
- Steel Strips Wheels
- Superior Industries International Inc.
- Topy Industries Ltd.
- Uniwheels
- Wheels India
- Others
- Forecasts
- Tyres
- Tyre pressure monitoring systems
- Wheels
- Aluminium wheels
- Regional markets
- Australia
- China
- Europe
- India
- Iran
- Japan
- Korea
- Mercosur
- North America
- Other Asia
- Russia
- South Africa
- Thailand
- Worldwide
- Steel wheels
- Markets
- Markets - tyres
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- Market trends
- Korean Free Trade Agreement
- Winter tyre regulations
- Markets - wheels
- Europe
- Global overview
- Japan
- North America
- Other markets
- Technologies
- Technologies - tyres
- Commercial vehicle tyres
- Commercial tyres from Toyo Tires
- Continental rolls out its VancoEco tyre
- Light truck tyres from Continental
- Yokohama Rubber's inner liner for commercial vehicle tyres
- Other innovations
- Passenger car tyres
- Bridgestone's airless tyre concept
- Bridgestone's Large & Narrow concept tyre
- Continental's 'quieter' tyres
- Green tyres can cut the cost of motoring, says university researchers
- Michelin uses sunflower oil to make tyres
- Michelin's Energy XM2 tyre
- Yokohama lowers aerodynamic drag
- Yokohama's material inner liner
- Run-flat tyres
- Bridgestone's solution
- Continental's solution
- Goodyear's solution
- Tyre labelling
- Tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS)
- Bendix's solution
- Bridgestone's solutions
- Continental's solution
- Dana's solution
- Nissan's solution
- Technologies - wheels
- Aluminium
- Alcoa supplies lightweight wheels for the Ferrari 458 Italia
- Alcoa's Dura-Bright surface treatment
- Alcoa's wide base aluminium wheels
- Forged aluminium wheels can reduce carbon footprint of commercial vehicles
- Forged wheels from Alcoa
- Tomorrow's aluminium wheels
- Other
- Lightweighting
- Thermoplastic wheel rims
- Wheel development process
- Wheel trims
- Steel
- Advantages of steel wheels
- Light weight steel wheel under development
- Tomorrow's steel wheels
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iu3k9k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article