Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2018-2022.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372322



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for fleet management services that are provided by OEMs for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive OEM Fleet Management Services Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Daimler

• Ford Motor Company

• Honda Motor

• Renault

• Scania

• Volvo



Market driver

• Reduction of operational cost

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Increased vehicle acquisition cost

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Subscription model for fleet

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372322



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-oem-fleet-management-services-market-2018-2022-300630247.html