Global Automotive Parking Assistance System Market 2012-2018 & 2023: Increasing Demand for Assisted Driving in Constrained Environments, and Rising Focus on Safety and Convenience

The global automotive parking assistance system market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the global automotive parking assistance system market looks promising with opportunities for SUVs and crossovers, large cars, and mid-size cars. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand for assisted driving in constrained environments, and rising focus on safety and convenience, leading the OEMs to integrate the parking assistance systems into their vehicles.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive parking assistance system industry, include the introduction of valet parking systems, adoption of LiDAR in parking assist systems, and the development of parking assistance systems for autonomous driving.



North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing vehicle production, government regulations for vehicle safety features, and increasing investment by the industry players within the North America region. Europe and North America are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for advanced and high performance parking assistance systems.



The camera segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.



By vehicle type, SUVs and crossovers, large cars, and mid-size cars are the major segments of the automotive parking assistance system market. The SUV and crossover segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Some of the automotive parking assistance system companies profiled in this report include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, and Delphi Automotive PLC and others.

Scope of the Report



Automotive Parking Assistance System Market by Component Type ($ Million and Thousand Units from 2012 to 2023)

Camera

Ultrasonic Sensors

Automotive Parking Assistance System Market by Vehicle Type ($ Million and Thousand Units from 2012 to 2023)

SUVs and crossovers

Large Cars

Mid-size Cars

Others

Automotive Parking Assistance System Market by End Use ($ Million and Thousand Units from 2012 to 2023)

OEM

Aftermarket



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Automotive Parking Assistance System Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Parking Assistance System Market by Technology

3.3.1: Cameras

3.3.2: Ultrasonic Sensors

3.4: Global Automotive Parking Assistance System Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Large Cars

3.4.2: SUVs and Crossovers

3.4.3: Mid-Size Cars

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Automotive Parking Assistance System Market by End User

3.5.1: OEM

3.5.2: Aftermarket



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Parking Assistance System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Continental AG

7.2: Denso Corporation

7.3: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.4: DELPHI Automotive PLC

7.5: ZF TRW Automotive

7.6: Magna International Inc.

7.7: Valeo SA



