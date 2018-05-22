Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market 2018-2022 with GKN, Hitachi Chemical, Johnson Electric, Miba & Sumitomo Electric Industries Dominating

The global automotive powder metallurgy components market to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing use of titanium and titanium-based alloy powders. Powder metallurgy components are made up of steel, iron, and aluminum and the components are used for car engines and steel stampings. Titanium-based alloy powders are available in various forms and are regarded as promising material in the automotive industry.



According to the report, one driver in the market is energy saving and cost advantages over traditional machining technologies. The automotive powder metallurgy components market is witnessing high growth owing to the cost-saving benefits offered by the PM technology over other metalworking technologies.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. The PM technology uses various raw materials such as powder metals or powder metal alloys. The volatility in the raw material prices represents one of the biggest challenges for PM manufacturers as it may lead to a decline in their profit margins or lower sales.



Key vendors

GKN

Hitachi Chemical

Johnson Electric

Miba

Sumitomo Electric Industries



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Segmentation by component

Comparison by component

Engine components - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Transmission components - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other components - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by component

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of titanium and titanium-based alloy powders

Incorporation of advanced designing techniques in PM component manufacturing

Development of new PM materials

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9gm52/global_automotive?w=5



