Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market 2018-2022 with GKN, Hitachi Chemical, Johnson Electric, Miba & Sumitomo Electric Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive powder metallurgy components market to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of titanium and titanium-based alloy powders. Powder metallurgy components are made up of steel, iron, and aluminum and the components are used for car engines and steel stampings. Titanium-based alloy powders are available in various forms and are regarded as promising material in the automotive industry.
According to the report, one driver in the market is energy saving and cost advantages over traditional machining technologies. The automotive powder metallurgy components market is witnessing high growth owing to the cost-saving benefits offered by the PM technology over other metalworking technologies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. The PM technology uses various raw materials such as powder metals or powder metal alloys. The volatility in the raw material prices represents one of the biggest challenges for PM manufacturers as it may lead to a decline in their profit margins or lower sales.
Key vendors
- GKN
- Hitachi Chemical
- Johnson Electric
- Miba
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- Engine components - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Transmission components - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other components - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by component
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of titanium and titanium-based alloy powders
- Incorporation of advanced designing techniques in PM component manufacturing
- Development of new PM materials
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9gm52/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-powder-metallurgy-components-market-2018-2022-with-gkn-hitachi-chemical-johnson-electric-miba--sumitomo-electric-industries-dominating-300652814.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article