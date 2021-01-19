Global Automotive Roof System Market Outlook Report 2019-2027: Increasing Demand from Premium Cars - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Roof System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Roof System market accounted for $26.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include growing automotive industry coupled with increasing demand for premium cars, increasing inclination towards luxurious lifestyle, and increase in the use of convertible roof systems in SUVs. However, the high cost associated with the installation of these roofing systems is restraining market growth.



The automotive roof system is a top portion of an automotive that protects vehicle occupants from rain, wind, rain, sunlight, and other foreign elements. These are available with versatile additional features and variation in the design such as sunroof system, multi-optional roof, panorama roof system, panorama with sunroof system, roof system with solar technology among many others. It also aids to add aesthetic value to automotive.



By material, the polycarbonate material has witnessed a rise in demand as it is lightweight and impact-resistant that can reduce the weight of the vehicle. It can also be easily fabricated into modern designs and smooth curves. Polycarbonates not only reduces the weight of the roof panel by up to 50%, but also helps reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, while maintaining strength, safety, and style.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific automotive roof system market is projected to account significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for luxury vehicles. In addition, rapid urbanization, improved standard of living, and increasing demand for technologically advanced automotive and vehicle accessories among the urban population are some factors fueling growth of the target market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Passenger Cars

5.3.1 Compact

5.3.2 Executive

5.3.3 Sports

5.3.4 Premium

5.3.5 Mid-Sized Vehicle

5.3.6 Sedan Cars

5.3.7 Luxury Cars

5.3.8 Hatchbacks

5.3.9 Utility Vehicles

5.3.9.1 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV)

5.3.9.2 Multi-utility Vehicles (MUV)

5.3.10 Semi-luxury Cars



6 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 After-market

6.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



7 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solar Roof System

7.3 Light Weight Roof System

7.4 Sunroof System

7.5 Panorama Roof System

7.6 Multi-optional Roof System

7.7 Convertible Roof System

7.8 Plain Roof System

7.9 Inbuilt Roof System

7.10 Spoiler Roof System



8 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polycarbonate

8.3 Steel

8.4 Aluminum

8.5 Glass-Plastic Composite

8.6 Fiber-Plastic Composite

8.7 Other Materials

8.7.1 Vinyl

8.7.2 Canvas



9 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Top Roof Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soft-top Roof System

9.2.1 Retractable Roof Systems

9.2.2 Non-retractable Roof Systems

9.3 Hard-top Roof System



10 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Valmet Automotive Inc.

12.2 Inteva Products, LLC

12.3 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

12.4 ALUPROF Aluminium Profile GmbH.

12.5 The Haartz Corporation

12.6 Webasto Group

12.7 Magna International Inc.

12.8 GAHH, LLC

12.9 Continental AG

12.10 BOS GmbH & Co. KG

12.11 CIE Automotive, S.A.

12.12 AAS Automotive s.r.o.

12.13 Covestro AG

12.14 Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V



