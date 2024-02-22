Global Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $68.7 Billion by 2030 - Sustainable Rubber Becomes a Hot Commodity

22 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Rubber-Molded Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market to Reach $68.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Automotive Rubber-Molded Components estimated at US$45.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report delves into the role of rubber as a crucial component in automotive innovation, highlighting its significance in various applications within the automotive industry. It explores the competition landscape, including the market share of key competitors in the automotive rubber-molded components sector for 2023.
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$30.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Natural Rubber (nr) segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Automotive Rubber-Molded Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Automotive Rubber-Molded Components
- Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Automotive Rubber-Molded Components
- Stricter Emission & Safety Regulations and Standards Shift Focus Onto Rubber-Molded Components. Here's How
- Stricter Regulations & Ensuing Focus on Lightweighting & Safety Give Rubber Molded Parts & Components a Shot in the Arm
- Growing EV Adoption & Production to Benefit the Popularity of Rubber-Molded Components in EVs
- Robust Sales of EVs Mean Increased Application Possibilities for Rubber-Molded Components, as Rubber's Electric Edge Becomes More Widely Acknowledged
- Self-Healing Rubber Gains Immense Interest. Here's the Story
- Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Rises in Prominence
- Silicone Rubber for the Automotive Industry Rises in Prominence
- 3D Printing of Rubber Parts Rises in Prominence
- Amidst all the Clamor Around Climate Change & Sustainability, Sustainable Rubber Becomes a Hot Commodity
- With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase, Pressure Builds on the Automotive Industry for Charting a Roadmap for Achieving Sustainability
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)
- ALP Group
- Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Cooper-Standard Automotive, Inc.
- Dana Holding Corporation
- Federal-Mogul Corporation
- Freudenberg & Co. KG
- Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd.
- Hutchinson SA
- NOK Corporation
- SKF Group
- Steele Rubber Products
- Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd.
- Trelleborg AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d25apr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article