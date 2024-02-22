Global Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $68.7 Billion by 2030 - Sustainable Rubber Becomes a Hot Commodity

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Rubber-Molded Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Rubber-Molded Components Market to Reach $68.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automotive Rubber-Molded Components estimated at US$45.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report delves into the role of rubber as a crucial component in automotive innovation, highlighting its significance in various applications within the automotive industry. It explores the competition landscape, including the market share of key competitors in the automotive rubber-molded components sector for 2023.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$30.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Natural Rubber (nr) segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Automotive Rubber-Molded Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Automotive Rubber-Molded Components

Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Automotive Rubber-Molded Components

Stricter Emission & Safety Regulations and Standards Shift Focus Onto Rubber-Molded Components. Here's How

Stricter Regulations & Ensuing Focus on Lightweighting & Safety Give Rubber Molded Parts & Components a Shot in the Arm

Growing EV Adoption & Production to Benefit the Popularity of Rubber-Molded Components in EVs

Robust Sales of EVs Mean Increased Application Possibilities for Rubber-Molded Components, as Rubber's Electric Edge Becomes More Widely Acknowledged

Self-Healing Rubber Gains Immense Interest. Here's the Story

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Rises in Prominence

Silicone Rubber for the Automotive Industry Rises in Prominence

3D Printing of Rubber Parts Rises in Prominence

Amidst all the Clamor Around Climate Change & Sustainability, Sustainable Rubber Becomes a Hot Commodity

With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase, Pressure Builds on the Automotive Industry for Charting a Roadmap for Achieving Sustainability

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)

ALP Group

Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd.

Continental AG

Cooper-Standard Automotive, Inc.

Dana Holding Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

NOK Corporation

SKF Group

Steele Rubber Products

Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

