Global Automotive Seats Markets, 2024 - Evolution of Automotive Seat Manufacturing Industry from In-House Production Model to Outsourced Manufacturing
Jun 14, 2019, 11:30 ET
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Seats in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Automotive Seats: The Most Important Component in Vehicle Interiors
Robust Penetration of Sophisticated Seating Solutions in Mass Market Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver
Automotive Electronification Revolutionizes the Seemingly Unremarkable Car Seat
Stringent Safety Regulations Spur Focus on Developing Safe and Reliable Automotive Seats
Lightweight Automotive Seating Structures Grow in Prominence
Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the Focus On Smart Seats
Expanding Vehicle Fleet & Availability of Technologically Savvy Seats at Affordable Prices Drive Growth in the Aftermarket
Slowing Passenger Car Sales as the New Normal & Huge Technological Challenges Faced by the Auto Value Chain Steps Up the Operating Pressure for Tier 1 Auto Component Suppliers
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market
Automotive Seat Manufacturing Shifts to Asia
Continuous Innovation to Benefit Growth in the Market
Comfort, Compact Form Factor, Safety, Digital Convenience & Aesthetics: The Primary Criterions for Innovation
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Intelligent Seating Solutions and High-End Premium Seat Trim
Market Share Finding
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Mechanisms for Seat Adjustment
Length Adjusters
Height Adjusters and Tilt Adjusters
Recliners
Crash Active Headrests
Types of Add-On Seats and Safety Features
Anti-submarine Seat
Bucket and Bench Seats
Power Seats
Seats for Disabled Passengers
Child Safety Seats
Regulations Influencing Child Safety Seats Globally
Types of Child Safety Seats
Infant Seats
Convertible Seats
Combination Seats
Booster Seats
Classification of Child Safety Seats
Group 0
Group 0+
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
The Evolution of Automotive Seat Manufacturing Industry from In-House Production Model to Outsourced Manufacturing
3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Recaro Automotive Seating Introduces Speed V for American Sports Car
Recaro Automotive Seating Unveils Modular Recaro Performance Seat Platform (RPSP) and SUV Performance Seat
Recaro Automotive Seating Launches the Limited- Edition Recaro Expert Houndstooth
Recaro Automotive Seating Introduces Sportster GT
Recaro Automotive Seating Introduces Speed V for C5, C6 and C7 Corvettes
Recaro Automotive Seating Expands Portfolio of Performance Seating for SUVs
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Faurecia Forms Joint Venture with BYD
Adient Acquires Futuris Group
Adient and Autoliv Collaborates to Address Vehicle Seating Challenges for Future Cars
Faurecia Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling Industry for Automotive Seating Products
Magna Expands the Seat Trim Facility in Serbia
Lear Corporation Acquires Grupo Antolin's Automotive Seating Business
Magna Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with HAPM to Expand the Seating Expertise
Magna Collaborates with BMW Group and Secures the Seating Business
Johnson Controls Announces Spin-off of its Automotive Seating Business Adient
Adient Forms a Joint Venture with Shenyang Jinbei Automotive to Produce Seats
Brose Expands its Seat Manufacturing Facility in Quertaro and Mexico
APM Signs a JV Agreement with Tachi-S (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 37)
- The United States (5)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (16)
- France (2)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
