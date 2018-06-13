Global Automotive Silicones Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Silicones Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive silicones market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Silicones Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for silicone adhesive films for car customization. Silicones are expected to play a major role in facilitating the adhesion of films and wrappings on vehicles during the forecast period. They display excellent bonding properties and ensure that the films are bonded well with the surface.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for automotive silicone from developing countries. Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia are the key contributors to the global automotive silicones market. Many OEMs of highly automotive silicones are shifting their manufacturing activities to these countries due to factors such as the availability of raw materials, land availability, inexpensive labor, tow transportation costs, and lenient government regulations and policies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is economic downturn. Macroeconomic hurdles will indirectly hamper the demand for automotive silicones. The economic scenario also plays a crucial role in the growth of the global automotive silicones market. The price of raw materials varies across regions due to import and export tariffs.
Market Trends
- Increasing demand for silicone adhesive films for car customization
- Rising demand for pedestrian airbags
- Growing preference for vertical integration
Key vendors
- China National Bluestar (Group)
- DowDuPont
- KCC Corporation
- Momentive
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Wacker Chemie
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sj655/global_automotive?w=5
