Global Automotive Silicones Market Report 2018

The global automotive silicones market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Silicones Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for silicone adhesive films for car customization. Silicones are expected to play a major role in facilitating the adhesion of films and wrappings on vehicles during the forecast period. They display excellent bonding properties and ensure that the films are bonded well with the surface.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for automotive silicone from developing countries. Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia are the key contributors to the global automotive silicones market. Many OEMs of highly automotive silicones are shifting their manufacturing activities to these countries due to factors such as the availability of raw materials, land availability, inexpensive labor, tow transportation costs, and lenient government regulations and policies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is economic downturn. Macroeconomic hurdles will indirectly hamper the demand for automotive silicones. The economic scenario also plays a crucial role in the growth of the global automotive silicones market. The price of raw materials varies across regions due to import and export tariffs.

Market Trends



Increasing demand for silicone adhesive films for car customization

Rising demand for pedestrian airbags

Growing preference for vertical integration

Key vendors

China National Bluestar (Group)

(Group) DowDuPont

KCC Corporation

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sj655/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-silicones-market-report-2018-300665701.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

