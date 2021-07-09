Global Automotive Suspension Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Sale of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Suspension Market by Architecture (MacPherson Strut, Double Wishbone, Multi-link, Twist Beam, Leaf Spring, Air Suspension), System Type, Actuation, Component OE & Aftermarket, Vehicle (ICE, BEV, HEV, PHEV), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive suspension market is expected to grow from USD 42.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 50.7 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The major driving factors for the automotive suspension industry are increase in demand for vehicle comfort and safety and increasing adoption of air suspension systems in HCVs.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted the overall supply chain of the automotive industry. The halt in production and logistics created due to the pandemic has affected raw material suppliers of the automotive industry. The pandemic has affected the overall growth of the sector in 2020, as major automotive players such as Fiat, Volkswagen, PSA Group, General Motors, and BMW had to suspend their production due to COVID-19 during the initial second quarters of 2020.



This scenario impacted the automotive suspension market, especially in European & North American countries, as the growth of this market is directly related to the production of vehicles. However, the demand for suspension systems is expected to rise considering 2021 as the recovery period, where the automotive industry is expected to showcase growth, according to industry experts.



Air Suspension is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in architecture segment



The installation rate of air suspension has witnessed significant growth in buses in Asia Pacific. The air suspension system adopted in buses ensures comfort for passengers and maintains the vehicle height at the desired level during travel.



Governments in countries such as China and India are focusing on fuel efficiency and comfortable public transport, which is further expected to drive the market for air suspension in buses during the forecast period.



Passenger Car is expected to be the largest market of the automotive suspension market, by vehicle type



The passenger cars segment is estimated to be the largest growing market in terms of value and volume. The suspension system is one of the essential systems in any type of vehicle.



Hence, the growth of the suspension system is directly proportional to the production volume of passenger vehicles. The growing demand for comfort and safety features also has increased the installation of independent suspension systems in modern cars.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for automotive suspension



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market, by value. China, South Korea, and Japan are the leading vehicle-producing countries in the region with collectively producing ~88% of total vehicles in the region. The growth of the automotive suspension market in China can be primarily attributed to higher vehicle production and foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the form of alliances and joint ventures between international OEMs and Chinese partners.



The infrastructural improvements in Asia Pacific could drive the demand for commercial vehicles in the region. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the automotive suspension market with more than 49.6% share in the global automotive suspension market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Air Suspension Market

4.2 Automotive Suspension Market Size, by System

4.3 Automotive Suspension Market, by Architecture

4.4 Automotive Suspension Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Suspension OE Market, by Component

4.6 Automotive Suspension Aftermarket, by Component

4.7 Electric & Hybrid Trucks and Buses Suspension Market, by Vehicle Type

4.8 Active Suspension Market, by Actuation

4.9 Automotive Suspension Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Vehicle Comfort and Safety

5.2.2 Conventional vs Advanced Suspension Types of Growth Rates, by Volume, 2021-2026

5.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Air Suspension Systems in Hcvs

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Air Suspension

5.2.3.2 Lack of Standardization of Independent Suspension Systems

5.2.4 Opportunity

5.2.4.1 Increasing Sale of Electric Vehicles

5.2.4.2 Development of Regenerative Suspension System

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 High Initial and Maintenance Costs of Advanced Suspension Systems

5.2.5.2 Counterfeit Suspension Products in the Aftermarket

5.2.5.3 Overcoming Steer Torque

5.3 Automotive Suspension Market Scenario

5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Low-Impact Scenario

5.3.3 High-Impact Scenario

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Automotive Suspension Market Ecosystem

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Average Selling Price Trend

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Revenue Shift for Automotive Suspension Manufacturers

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

6 Analyst's Recommendations

7 Automotive Suspension Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

7.4 Trucks

7.5 Buses

8 Automotive Suspension Market, by System

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Passive

8.3 Semi-Active

8.4 Active Suspension

9 Automotive Suspension Market, by Architecture

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Macpherson Strut

9.3 Double Wishbone

9.4 Multilink

9.5 Twist Beam/Torsion Beam

9.6 Leaf Spring

9.7 Air Suspension

10 Active Suspension Market, by Actuation

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Hydraulically Actuated Active Suspension

10.3 Electronically Actuated Active Suspension

11 Automotive Suspension OE Market, by Component

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.2 Coil Spring

11.3 Air Spring

11.4 Shock Absorber

11.5 Strut

11.6 Control Arm

11.7 Rubber Bushing

11.8 Leaf Spring

11.9 Link Stabilizer/Sway Bar

11.10 Ball Joint

12 Automotive Suspension Aftermarket, by Component

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.2 Shock Absorber

12.3 Strut

12.4 Ball Joint

12.5 Leaf Spring

12.6 Control Arm

12.7 Coil Spring

13 Electric & Hybrid Passenger Car Suspension Market, by Architecture

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

13.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

13.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

14 Electric & Hybrid Trucks and Buses Suspension Market, by Vehicle Type

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Research Methodology

14.1.2 Assumptions

14.2 by Region

14.2.1 Asia-Pacific

14.2.2 Europe

14.2.3 North America

14.3 by Vehicle Type

14.3.1 Electric & Hybrid Trucks

14.3.2 Electric & Hybrid Buses

15 Automotive Suspension Market, by Region

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Automotive Suspension Market Share Analysis, 2020

16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

16.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

16.4.1 Star

16.4.2 Emerging Leaders

16.4.3 Pervasive

16.4.4 Participants

16.5 Competitive Scenario

16.5.1 New Product Launches

16.5.2 Deals

16.5.3 Expansions, 2017-2020

16.6 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2017-2020

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

17.1.2 Tenneco Inc.

17.1.3 Continental AG

17.1.4 ThyssenKrupp AG

17.1.5 KYB Corporation

17.1.6 BENTELER

17.1.7 Marelli

17.1.8 Mando Corporation

17.1.9 NHK Spring

17.1.10 Sogefi

17.2 Other Players

17.2.1 Hendrickson

17.2.2 Rassini

17.2.3 Infineon Technologies

17.2.4 BWI Group

17.2.5 Hyundai Mobis

17.2.6 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

17.2.7 Multimatic Inc.

17.2.8 Hitachi Automotive Systems

18 Appendix

