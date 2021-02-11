Global Automotive Tappet Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: Major Players are SKF, Federal Mogul, EATON, SM Motorenteile, Lunati, NSK, Schaeffler Group, RSR Industries, SSV Valve, Rane Engine Valve

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tappet Market for Automotive, By Type (Flat Tappets and Roller Tappets), By Engine Capacity, By End User (Economic Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars and Mid-Priced Passenger Cars), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tappet Market for Automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% in value terms, 2022-2026.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are rising construction & mining sectors, growing automobiles sales & production and growing purchasing power for more powerful vehicles, globally.



The Global Tappet Market for Automotive can be segregated based on type, end-user and engine capacity. Based on end-user, the luxury passenger cars are expected to dominate the market over the next five years due to the growing demand for high performance vehicles and increasing per capita income.



Based on engine capacity, in 2020, the 4-6-cylinder segment held the lion's share in the market due to stringent rules for emission in several regions and the growing demand for better fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicles.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Tappet Market for Automotive are SKF, Federal Mogul, EATON, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Lunati, NSK, Schaeffler Group, RSR Industries, SSV Valve, Rane Engine Valve LTD.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



