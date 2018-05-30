Global Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022 with Agero, Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon, Visteon & TomTom International Dominating

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 17.70% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of API. Modem fleets are operated with more than one system, which requires information sharing across platforms. This information sharing makes data the most powerful tool to gain quicker insights.
According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of telematics enables UBI for insurance cost saving. Regulations play a critical part in the adoption of insurance in the automotive market. Regulations for mandatory motor insurance are increasing the adoption of UBI, which allows insurers to create a risk profile for individual customers based on real-time driving behavior tracked by on-board unit. UBI benefits both insurers and drivers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with telematics services. Initial costs when setting up telematics include license, setup, and installation fee, in addition to the payment for customization and integration with current systems. Additionally, the license fee has to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost.
Key vendors
- Agero
- Airbiquity
- Continental
- Verizon
- Visteon
- TomTom International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FITMENT
- Comparison by fitment
- Embedded
- Tethered
- Smartphone integration
- Market opportunity by fitment
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity by region
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of API
- Adoption of video telematics to precisely track driver behavior
- Shift from 4G LTE to 5G technology
- Collaboration of OEMs and tier-1 suppliers for pre-installed telematic services
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4v3fq4/global_automotive?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-telematics-market-2018-2022-with-agero-airbiquity-continental-verizon-visteon--tomtom-international-dominating-300656431.html
