Global Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022 with Agero, Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon, Visteon & TomTom International Dominating

The global automotive telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 17.70% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of API. Modem fleets are operated with more than one system, which requires information sharing across platforms. This information sharing makes data the most powerful tool to gain quicker insights.

According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of telematics enables UBI for insurance cost saving. Regulations play a critical part in the adoption of insurance in the automotive market. Regulations for mandatory motor insurance are increasing the adoption of UBI, which allows insurers to create a risk profile for individual customers based on real-time driving behavior tracked by on-board unit. UBI benefits both insurers and drivers.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with telematics services. Initial costs when setting up telematics include license, setup, and installation fee, in addition to the payment for customization and integration with current systems. Additionally, the license fee has to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost.



Key vendors

Agero

Airbiquity

Continental

Verizon

Visteon

TomTom International

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger cars



Commercial vehicles

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FITMENT



Comparison by fitment

Embedded

Tethered



Smartphone integration

Market opportunity by fitment

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of API

Adoption of video telematics to precisely track driver behavior

Shift from 4G LTE to 5G technology

Collaboration of OEMs and tier-1 suppliers for pre-installed telematic services

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4v3fq4/global_automotive?w=5





