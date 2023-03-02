Global Automotive Telematics Market 2023-2030: Growing Advancements in Automotive Technologies Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Telematics Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK



The publisher's estimates indicate that the global automotive telematics market is set to witness revenue growth at a CAGR of 16.06% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



The market's growth is prompted by factors such as growing demand from fleet operators and improved safety and vehicle maintenance. Additionally, the rising advancements in automotive solutions, growing ADAS in automotive demand, and surge in intelligent transport systems are expected to create opportunities for the market.



However, the lack of connectivity infrastructure, the risk of data breaches, and expensive solutions restrict the overall market's development.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global automotive telematics market includes Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The region's growth is supported by favorable government initiatives, especially in China and India. The governments in China have mandated location-based systems in school buses and vans to improve safety levels. Moreover, the growing demand for built-in connectivity in vehicles has prompted OEMs to adopt telematics solutions. Thus, these factors support the overall market's development.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand by Fleet Operators

Improved Safety and Vehicle Maintenance

Market Challenges

Lack of Connectivity Infrastructure

Risk of Data Breach

Relatively Expensive Solution

Market Opportunities

Growing Advancements in Automotive Technologies

Rising Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in Automotives

Growth in Intelligence Transportation Systems



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Automotive Telematics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Global Automotive Telematics Market - by End-User

3.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)

3.2. Aftermarket



4. Global Automotive Telematics Market - by Vehicle

4.1. Passenger Cars

4.2. Commercial Vehicles

4.3. Two-Wheeler



5. Global Automotive Telematics Market - by Type

5.1. Embedded

5.2. Integrated Smartphones

5.3. Tethered



6. Global Automotive Telematics Market - by Application

6.1. Fleet/Asset Management

6.2. Navigation & Location-Based System

6.3. Infotainment System

6.4. Insurance Telematics

6.5. Safety & Security

6.6. Other Applications



7. Global Automotive Telematics Market - by Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tomtom Nv

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc

Continental AG

Geotab Inc

Inseego Corp

Airbiquity Inc

At&T Inc

Harman International

Teletrac Navman Us Ltd

Mix Telematics

Samsara Inc

Trimble Inc

Solera Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lndtjs-automotive?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets