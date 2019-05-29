Global Automotive Transmission Market 2019-2024: Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $526.1 Billion, with a CAGR of 13.4%

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Transmission Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive transmission market is expected to reach an estimated $526.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global automotive transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production and growing demand for lightweight transmission systems to enhance the driving experience.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive transmission industry, include the introduction of more efficient automatic transmission and increasing demand for hybrid and dual clutch transmission.



The report forecasts that the automatic transmission will remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Shifting consumer interest from manual to automatic transmission is the most disruptive trend due to ease of operation and low maintenance cost which is driving the automatic transmission market.



Within the global automotive transmission market, passenger cars will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for compact, mid size, and luxury cars. Electric vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote the electric vehicles and increasing adoption of e-CVT (electric continuously variable transmission) system.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to high vehicle production and increasing adoption of automatic transmission in mid size and compact cars. Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for automatic transmissions in small, compact, and mid-size cars.



Aisin Seiki, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental, Magna, Eaton Corporation, GKN, Jatco, Borg Warner, Schaeffler are the major manufacturers of automotive transmission.



Some of the features of Automotive Transmission Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive transmission market size by vehicle, transmission, and engine in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive transmission market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive transmission market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive transmission market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Transmission Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Transmission Market by Vehicle Type

3.3.1: Compact Cars

3.3.2: Mid-size Cars

3.3.3: Luxury Cars

3.3.4: SUVs

3.3.5: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.3.6: Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.3.7: Electric Vehicles

3.4: Global Automotive Transmission Market by Transmission Type

3.4.1: Automatic Transmission

3.4.2: Manual Transmission

3.5: Global Automotive Transmission Market by Engine Type

3.5.1: C Engines

3.5.2: Electric Vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Transmission Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Transmission Market

4.2.1: North America Automotive Transmission Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.2: North American Automotive Transmission Market by Transmission Type

4.2.3: North American Automotive Transmission Market by Engine Type

4.2.4: United States Automotive Transmission Market

4.2.5: Canadian Automotive Transmission Market

4.2.6: Mexican Automotive transmission Market

4.3: European Automotive Transmission Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Transmission Market

4.5: ROW Automotive Transmission Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Transmission Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Transmission Market by Transmission Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive transmission Market by Engine Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Transmission Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Transmission Market

6.2.1: New Product Development

6.2.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Automotive Transmission Market

6.2.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Transmission Market

6.2.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

7.2: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.3: Continental AG

7.4: Magna International Inc.

7.5: Eaton Corporation plc

7.6: GKN plc

7.7: Schaeffler AG

7.8: ZF Friedrichshaffen AG

7.9: Jatco Ltd.

7.10: BorgWarner



