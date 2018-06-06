Global Automotive Tubeless Tyre Market 2018-2024: Major Players are Apollo, Bridgestone, Aeolus, Continental, Ceat, Goodyear, MRF & Yokohama

Global automotive tubeless tyre market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% during forecast period 2017-2024

The major drivers of the global automotive tubeless tyre market are increase in demand of better performance vehicles, growing production and sales of automobiles, upsurge in disposable income, and strict government rules and regulation globally.

The major opportunities of the market are technological advancements in automotive tubeless tyre, and upsurge in life span of vehicles. In addition, the major restraining factors of the market are varying prices of raw material and commercialization of air less tire.

Furthermore, upsurge in the disposable income owing to high economic growth rate has also promoted and thereby creating a positive impact on passenger car and two-wheeler sales.

Geographically, global automotive tubeless tyre market report has been geographically segmented in North America (U.S. & Canada), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, RoAPAC), Europe (UK, France, Germany, RoE) and Rest of World. Asia Pacific accounted highest revenue share in 2017, owing to increase in automotive industry in Japan, China, and South Korea. According to Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Chinese automobile market is dominating the global automobile market along with automotive manufacturing country.

Some of the major player of global automotive tubeless tyre market are Apollo Tyres Limited (India), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd (China), Continental AG (Germany), Ceat Ltd, Goodyear (USA), MRF Ltd (India), Yokohama Tyres (Japan) and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Automotive Tubeless Tyre Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition And Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Growing Production And Sales Of Automobiles

3.1.2. Strict Government Rules And Regulations

3.1.3. Upsurge In Disposable Income

3.1.4. Increase In Demand Of Better Performance Vehicles

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Varying Prices Of Raw Material

3.2.2. Commercialization Of Air Less Tyre

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Technological Advancements In Automotive Tubeless Tyre

3.3.2. Upsurge In Life Span Of Vehicles

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Lack Of Technological Advancement For Off Road And Commercial Vehicles



4. Global Automotive Tubeless Tyre Market By Vehicle Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Passenger Cars Market

4.5.2. Global Two-Wheeler Market

4.5.3. Global Commercial Vehicles Market



5. Global Automotive Tubeless Tyre Market By Type

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Radial Tubeless Tyre Market

5.5.2. Global Bias Tubeless Tyre Market



6. Global Automotive Tubeless Tyre Market By Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Market

6.5.2. Global After-Market Market



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Strategies

7.1.1. List Of Mergers & Acquisition

7.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

7.1.3. List Of Product Launches

7.1.4. List Of Partnerships



8. Global Automotive Tubeless Tyre Market By Region

8.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.3. Opportunity Matrix

8.4. Geographic Segmentation



9. Company Profiles



Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Apollo Tyres Limited ( India )

) Bridgestone Corporation ( Japan )

) Carlisle Companies, Inc. (U.S.)

Ceat Ltd ( India )

) Continental AG. ( Germany )

) Goodyear (U.S.)

Hankook Tyre Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Michelin (France)

MRF Ltd ( India )

) Nexen Tyre ( South America )

) Pirelli Tyre S.P.A ( Italy )

) Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toyo Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

& Rubber Co. Ltd. ( ) Yokohama Tyres ( Japan )

