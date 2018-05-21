Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market, 2018-2025 - Major Influential Players are Audi, FKFS, Horiba Mira and Mercedes

Wind Tunnels are used for the aerodynamic testing of the vehicles before its production for improving various features of the vehicle. There are two types of wind tunnels: aerospace and automotive. Automotive Wind Tunnels are used for the aerodynamic testing of different passenger as well as commercial vehicles such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. There are different types of automotive wind tunnels that are used for various purposes, such as aerodynamic wind tunnels for the aerodynamic testing of the vehicles, climatic wind tunnels for checking the performance of the vehicles under different climatic conditions, and aeroacoustic wind tunnels for testing of the aerodynamic noise of the vehicles at high speed.

Robust growth in the passenger car production as well as increased adoption of methods to reduce vehicle pollution and fuel consumption level is expected to fuel the market of automotive wind tunnels. However, high capital requirement for the offering high-end manufacturing capabilities could act as a restraining factor in the market. Increase growth opportunities from Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and Korea may bring new opportunities in the automotive wind tunnel market in the coming years.

The Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive wind tunnel industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive wind tunnel market with detailed market segmentation by design type, testing type, component type, application, and geography. The global automotive wind tunnel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive wind tunnel market based on design type, testing type, component type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive wind tunnel market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Also, key automotive wind tunnel market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are AUDI AG, FKFS, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., and Mercedes Benz among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.1.1 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market - By Design Type

4.1.2 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market - By Testing Type

4.1.3 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market - By Component

4.1.4 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market - By Application

4.1.5 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market - By Geography

5 Global Automotive Wind tunnel Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Robust growth in passenger car production globally is fueling the revenue growth

5.1.2 Increasing adoption of methods to reduce vehicle pollution and fuel consumption level

5.2 Key Market Restraints/Challenges

5.2.1 High capital requirement for offering high-end manufacturing capabilities

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Asian Countries primarily China, Japan, Korea, and India represent significant revenue growth opportunity for global suppliers

6 Automotive Wind Tunnel Market - Global

6.1 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Overview

6.2 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Analysis - By Design Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Open Circuit Wind Tunnels

7.3 Closed Circuit Wind Tunnel

8 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Analysis - By Testing Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Model Scale Testing

8.3 Full Scale Testing

9 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cars

9.3 Trucks

9.4 Motorclcyes

10 Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market - Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking

13 Global Automotive Wind tunnel Market - Key Company Profiles

A2 Wind Tunnel

AUDI AG

Auto Research Center

DNW

FKFS

HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Mercedes Benz (Daimler AG)

(Daimler AG) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

RUAG Holding AG

