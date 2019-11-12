Global Automotive/Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency (Internal Combustion Engine Advances) Market Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates, CAGR Projections Through 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Automotive/Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency: Internal Combustion Engine Advances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews key consumer vehicle ICE fuel efficiency technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.



Fuel efficiency is playing an increasingly important role in global market development for consumer vehicles. Unlike the fuel efficiency strategies of the last major wave of fuel efficiency upgrades - in the early 1980s - today's fuel efficiency technologies must fulfill multiple roles. While governments globally have mapped out increasingly stringent fuel efficiency requirements for vehicles sold in their countries, consumers are increasingly interested in larger vehicles.



This trend places vehicle OEMs in the difficult position of maintaining or even increasing vehicle size while also improving fuel efficiency. Furthermore, consumers in the Americas, and to an increasing extent, global consumers, are also captivated by vehicle acceleration, and tend to invest their money in vehicles that are able to accelerate quickly and that have moderate- to high-horsepower engines. Accelerating vehicles of increasing size while saving on fuel is a challenge indeed, on which global OEMs have to date been impressively nimble at achieving.



Beyond simple transition to BEVs, energy efficiency upgrades for internal combustion engines promise to help keep the technology relevant over a longer period, while improving environmental profiles and reducing consumer expenditures on fuel. While BEVs are showing rapid percentagewise gains in market share, there is still significant infrastructure globally that must be updated before even low to moderate levels of BEV penetration can be reached. As a result, and also due to lower cost (at least at present), for the near to mid-term, we anticipate continued market dominance by ICEs.



Furthermore, although there is some uncertainty in the U.S. regarding the future of fuel efficiency standards, all other major economies globally have marked out and committed to continued and often rapid increases in vehicle fuel efficiency that OEMs must adhere to over the coming years and decades. Fuel efficiency technologies and their continued deployment will be central and critical to these efforts.



Specific fuel efficiency technologies considered in the full report, with market breakdowns by region and select countries for each, include turbomachinery, cylinder deactivation, variable valve timing and lift, direct fuel injection, reduced displacement engines, homogeneous charge combustion ignition (HCCI), many-geared transmissions, dual clutch transmissions, continuously variable transmissions and hybrid systems.



From an application (i.e., vehicle class) perspective, there are several ongoing market shifts in demand for consumer vehicles that are relevant to global fuel efficiency markets. First, compact and smaller cars, which comprise the largest market segment on a global basis, are in decline. These vehicles are more fuel-efficient due to their lighter build and typically smaller engines.



Fuel efficiency technologies are deployed more moderately in these vehicles (mostly due to tight cost margins and innately higher fuel efficiency due to smaller/lighter build), and the underlying consumer market for small cars is expected to decline. Increasing deployment of fuel efficiency technologies will partially mask this decline. In contrast, SUVs are where the lion's share of growth is happening. SUVs are larger and more expensive than many cars. They also afford OEMs higher profit margins.



Additionally, although SUVs are larger and heavier than many other vehicle classes, they must also meet increasingly stringent fuel economy standards. These drivers combine with increasing consumer demand for SUVs to support strong and strongly increasing markets for fuel efficiency technologies in this vehicle class. Look for continued development in the category over the forecast period considered in this study.



The full report also provides additional trends for compact and smaller cars, mid-size cars, full-size cars, compact and midsize SUVs, full-size SUVs, minivans and MPVs, pickup trucks, and vans and other vehicle categories.

Report Includes:

88 tables

Detailed overview of the global markets for automotive/consumer vehicle fuel efficiency with emphasis on internal combustion engine advances

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Market analysis of vehicular fuel efficiency on the basis of the following categories - fuel efficiency technology, application, vehicle size, geographical region, etc.

Information on current trends, government regulations, market drivers, and regional considerations for the industry that can shape the future marketplace

A relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Aisin Seiki Co., BMW Group, DuPont, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tata Steel , Toyota Motor Corp., and Vortech Engineering Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel Economy

Fuel Consumption Rate

Fleet Efficiency

Note on Internal Combustion Engines

Benefits of Fuel Efficiency

Summary of Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Technologies and Applications Considered

Fuel Efficiency in ICE-Driven Vehicles: A Brief History

Fuel Efficiency Standards

Fuel Efficiency Technology Categories

Turbomachinery

Cylinder Deactivation

Variable Valve Timing and Lift

Direct Fuel Injection

Reduced Displacement Engines

Homogeneous Charge Combustion Engines

Many-Geared Transmissions

Dual Clutch Transmissions

Continuously Variable Transmissions

Hybrid Technologies

Fuel Efficiency Technology Applications

Cars: Compact and Smaller

Cars: Mid-Size

Cars: Full-size

SUVs: Compact and Mid-Size

SUVs: Full-size

Pickup Trucks

Vans and Other

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Technologies, by Region

Global Market for Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency, by Technology

Global Market for Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency, by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Turbomachinery

Global Market for Cylinder Deactivation

Global Market for Variable Valve Timing and Lift

Global Market for Direct Fuel Injection

Global Market for Reduced Displacement Engines

Global Market for Homogeneous Charge Combustion Ignition

Global Market for Many-Geared Transmissions

Global Market for Dual Clutch Transmissions

Global Market for Continuously Variable Transmissions

Global Market for Hybrid Vehicles

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Compact and Smaller Cars

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Mid-Size Cars

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Full-size Cars

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for SUVs: Compact and Mid-Size

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Full-size SUVs

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Minivans/MPVs

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Pickups

Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Vans and Other

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Raw Materials Producers

Commodity Supply Chain

Chemicals Production Specialists

Other Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Electronics Equipment Manufacturers

Component OEMs

Specialty Equipment Manufacturers

Vehicle OEMs

Distributors

End User

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Growth Drivers, Inhibitors and Industry Trends

CAFE Standards and Other Fuel Efficiency Standards

Larger Vehicles, Reduced Emissions

Vehicle Weights Remain Constant, Fuel Efficiency Improves

Double-Up, Triple-Up

Trump Administration and Fuel Efficiency Standards

Fuel Efficiency Triple Bottom Line

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Emissions

The Rise of SUVs

Economics of Fuel Efficiency Technology Manufacturing

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent: Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Aisin Seiki Co.

Benteler Automotive

Bmw Group

Borgwarner Inc.

Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh

Cummins

Daimler

Denso Corp.

Dupont

Eaton

Faurecia

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors

GKN Plc

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International Inc.

Mahle Gmbh

Martinrea

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz (Daimler)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nanosteel

Ricardo Plc

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Subaru

Tata Steel

Tenneco, Powertrain Division

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Toyota Motor Corp.

Valeo

Vortech Engineering Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Chapter 10 Patent Summary



