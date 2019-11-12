Global Automotive/Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency (Internal Combustion Engine Advances) Market Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates, CAGR Projections Through 2024
This study reviews key consumer vehicle ICE fuel efficiency technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
This study reviews key consumer vehicle ICE fuel efficiency technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
Fuel efficiency is playing an increasingly important role in global market development for consumer vehicles. Unlike the fuel efficiency strategies of the last major wave of fuel efficiency upgrades - in the early 1980s - today's fuel efficiency technologies must fulfill multiple roles. While governments globally have mapped out increasingly stringent fuel efficiency requirements for vehicles sold in their countries, consumers are increasingly interested in larger vehicles.
This trend places vehicle OEMs in the difficult position of maintaining or even increasing vehicle size while also improving fuel efficiency. Furthermore, consumers in the Americas, and to an increasing extent, global consumers, are also captivated by vehicle acceleration, and tend to invest their money in vehicles that are able to accelerate quickly and that have moderate- to high-horsepower engines. Accelerating vehicles of increasing size while saving on fuel is a challenge indeed, on which global OEMs have to date been impressively nimble at achieving.
Beyond simple transition to BEVs, energy efficiency upgrades for internal combustion engines promise to help keep the technology relevant over a longer period, while improving environmental profiles and reducing consumer expenditures on fuel. While BEVs are showing rapid percentagewise gains in market share, there is still significant infrastructure globally that must be updated before even low to moderate levels of BEV penetration can be reached. As a result, and also due to lower cost (at least at present), for the near to mid-term, we anticipate continued market dominance by ICEs.
Furthermore, although there is some uncertainty in the U.S. regarding the future of fuel efficiency standards, all other major economies globally have marked out and committed to continued and often rapid increases in vehicle fuel efficiency that OEMs must adhere to over the coming years and decades. Fuel efficiency technologies and their continued deployment will be central and critical to these efforts.
Specific fuel efficiency technologies considered in the full report, with market breakdowns by region and select countries for each, include turbomachinery, cylinder deactivation, variable valve timing and lift, direct fuel injection, reduced displacement engines, homogeneous charge combustion ignition (HCCI), many-geared transmissions, dual clutch transmissions, continuously variable transmissions and hybrid systems.
From an application (i.e., vehicle class) perspective, there are several ongoing market shifts in demand for consumer vehicles that are relevant to global fuel efficiency markets. First, compact and smaller cars, which comprise the largest market segment on a global basis, are in decline. These vehicles are more fuel-efficient due to their lighter build and typically smaller engines.
Fuel efficiency technologies are deployed more moderately in these vehicles (mostly due to tight cost margins and innately higher fuel efficiency due to smaller/lighter build), and the underlying consumer market for small cars is expected to decline. Increasing deployment of fuel efficiency technologies will partially mask this decline. In contrast, SUVs are where the lion's share of growth is happening. SUVs are larger and more expensive than many cars. They also afford OEMs higher profit margins.
Additionally, although SUVs are larger and heavier than many other vehicle classes, they must also meet increasingly stringent fuel economy standards. These drivers combine with increasing consumer demand for SUVs to support strong and strongly increasing markets for fuel efficiency technologies in this vehicle class. Look for continued development in the category over the forecast period considered in this study.
The full report also provides additional trends for compact and smaller cars, mid-size cars, full-size cars, compact and midsize SUVs, full-size SUVs, minivans and MPVs, pickup trucks, and vans and other vehicle categories.
Report Includes:
- 88 tables
- Detailed overview of the global markets for automotive/consumer vehicle fuel efficiency with emphasis on internal combustion engine advances
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Market analysis of vehicular fuel efficiency on the basis of the following categories - fuel efficiency technology, application, vehicle size, geographical region, etc.
- Information on current trends, government regulations, market drivers, and regional considerations for the industry that can shape the future marketplace
- A relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Aisin Seiki Co., BMW Group, DuPont, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tata Steel, Toyota Motor Corp., and Vortech Engineering Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Fuel Efficiency
- Fuel Economy
- Fuel Consumption Rate
- Fleet Efficiency
- Note on Internal Combustion Engines
- Benefits of Fuel Efficiency
- Summary of Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Technologies and Applications Considered
- Fuel Efficiency in ICE-Driven Vehicles: A Brief History
- Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Fuel Efficiency Technology Categories
- Turbomachinery
- Cylinder Deactivation
- Variable Valve Timing and Lift
- Direct Fuel Injection
- Reduced Displacement Engines
- Homogeneous Charge Combustion Engines
- Many-Geared Transmissions
- Dual Clutch Transmissions
- Continuously Variable Transmissions
- Hybrid Technologies
- Fuel Efficiency Technology Applications
- Cars: Compact and Smaller
- Cars: Mid-Size
- Cars: Full-size
- SUVs: Compact and Mid-Size
- SUVs: Full-size
- Pickup Trucks
- Vans and Other
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Technologies, by Region
- Global Market for Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency, by Technology
- Global Market for Consumer Vehicle Fuel Efficiency, by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Turbomachinery
- Global Market for Cylinder Deactivation
- Global Market for Variable Valve Timing and Lift
- Global Market for Direct Fuel Injection
- Global Market for Reduced Displacement Engines
- Global Market for Homogeneous Charge Combustion Ignition
- Global Market for Many-Geared Transmissions
- Global Market for Dual Clutch Transmissions
- Global Market for Continuously Variable Transmissions
- Global Market for Hybrid Vehicles
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Compact and Smaller Cars
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Mid-Size Cars
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Full-size Cars
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for SUVs: Compact and Mid-Size
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Full-size SUVs
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Minivans/MPVs
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Pickups
- Global Vehicle Fuel Efficiency Markets for Vans and Other
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Raw Materials Producers
- Commodity Supply Chain
- Chemicals Production Specialists
- Other Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Electronics Equipment Manufacturers
- Component OEMs
- Specialty Equipment Manufacturers
- Vehicle OEMs
- Distributors
- End User
- Industry and Key Research Organizations
- Growth Drivers, Inhibitors and Industry Trends
- CAFE Standards and Other Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Larger Vehicles, Reduced Emissions
- Vehicle Weights Remain Constant, Fuel Efficiency Improves
- Double-Up, Triple-Up
- Trump Administration and Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Fuel Efficiency Triple Bottom Line
- Sustainability and Social Responsibility
- Emissions
- The Rise of SUVs
- Economics of Fuel Efficiency Technology Manufacturing
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent: Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Aisin Seiki Co.
- Benteler Automotive
- Bmw Group
- Borgwarner Inc.
- Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh
- Cummins
- Daimler
- Denso Corp.
- Dupont
- Eaton
- Faurecia
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors
- GKN Plc
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Hyundai Mobis
- Magna International Inc.
- Mahle Gmbh
- Martinrea
- Mazda
- Mercedes-Benz (Daimler)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Nanosteel
- Ricardo Plc
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Subaru
- Tata Steel
- Tenneco, Powertrain Division
- Thyssenkrupp Ag
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Valeo
- Vortech Engineering Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen
Chapter 10 Patent Summary
