Global Autonomous Driving Image Sensing and Viewing Technology Market to 2030
Oct 29, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Driving Image Sensing and Viewing Technology Market, Edition - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a deep-dive investigation into the autonomous driving industry and detailed analysis on the camera imaging and sensing technologies, their components, and trends that enable autonomous driving. The report is an analysis of more than 140 pages with 100+ infographics and data tables.
The scope of the research study is enlisted below -
Industry Dynamics
- Historical and recent new passenger car sales trend across major markets
- Mandatory safety regulations for safer roads across major markets
- Need for electrification of vehicles
- Shared mobility for reduced road congestion
- Government and private funding for autonomous driving
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for autonomous driving industry
- Supply/Demand trends in the automotive industry
- AV Readiness Index by leading automotive markets
Competition Assessment
- Car Manufacturers and their race for autonomous driving
- Robotic Vehicles Trend - Robotic Taxis and Autonomous Shuttles Providers
- Partnership between Car Manufacturers and Tier 1s, Technology Providers, Robotic Vehicle Companies, Shared Mobility Companies, Imaging and Sensing System Suppliers, System Integrators, AV Testing & Simulation Companies, Telecom Providers, Artificial Intelligence Companies, Software Providers, Navigation and Mapping Companies
- Market Share Analysis of all the sensors, processors, system, and technology providers, along with OEMs
Levels of Autonomous Driving Technology
- SAE Level 0 - No Automation
- SAE Level 1 - Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS)
- SAE Level 2 - Partial Automation
- SAE Level 3 - Conditional Automation
- SAE Level 4 - High Automation
- SAE Level 5 - Full Automation/Driverless Cars
- Robotic Vehicles - Robotic taxis and autonomous shuttles
The historical, actual, and forecasts of the sales demand for the cars by levels of automation is covered in the report. In the case of Level 2 vehicles, car sales of leading OEMs by models is also covered. In the case of Level 3 and above autonomy, the car sales are estimated and forecasted based on the announcements by the leading OEM brands.
Camera Technologies That Enables Autonomous Driving
For all the technologies mentioned below, detailed analysis on the market size, sales demand, pricing breakdown, sensor content per vehicle, leading suppliers' assessment, and important partnerships across the levels of autonomy and major markets is covered in this report.
Region and Country-Level Analysis
Regions analyzed during this research are - North America, Central, and South America, Western Europe, Eastern and Central Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Of which, the U.S., U.K. Germany, China, Japan, and India are the few of the important markets that are covered exhaustively in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Scope And Methodology
2.1. Scope Of The Study
2.2. Methodology
3 Changing Industry Dynamics
3.1. ADAS And Autonomous Functions
3.1.1. ADAS Cognitive Processes
3.1.2. The Many Levels Of Automation
3.1.3. Sae Levels Used By The Industry
3.2. Benefits, Drivers, Challenges, And Opportunities In Adoption Of Autonomous Driving
3.3. Autonomous Driving Projects
3.3.1. Government Funded Projects
3.3.2. Private Funded Projects
3.4. R&D Expenses In Autonomous Driving
3.4.1. R&D Expenses Of Car Makers
3.4.2. Top Automotive Suppliers R&D Expenses
3.5. Autonomous Driving From Buyers Perspective
3.6. Accessing Countries' Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index
3.6.1. Government'S Role In Country'S Av Readiness
3.6.2. Social Acceptance
3.6.3. Ease Of Adoption
3.6.4. Technological Advancements
3.7. Assessing Countries' Autonomous Driving Regulations And Impact
3.8. Mobility As A Service, Ev, And Autonomous Driving - Correlation And Impact
3.9. Shared Mobility - Autonomous Vehicles Biggest Market Opportunity
3.10. Connected And Autonomous Vehicles - Cost To Buyers
3.11. Mapping And Navigation Market - Benefited From Av
3.11.1. Here Maps
3.11.2. Tomtom
3.11.3. Civil Maps
3.11.4. Navinfo
3.11.5. Zenrin
3.11.6. Lvl5
3.11.7. Mapbox
3.11.8. Deepmap
3.11.9. Ushr
3.11.10. Carmera
3.11.11. Momenta
3.11.12. Mapillary
4 ADAS And Autonomous Vehicles Market
4.1. Assumptions For Market Size Estimation And Forecast
4.2. ADAS / Level 1 Cars
4.3. Partial Automation / Level 2 Cars
4.4. Conditional Automation / Level 3 Cars
4.5. High - Full Automation / Level 4/5 Cars
4.6. Robotic Vehicle Sales
5 Image Viewing And Sensing For Ad Industry
5.1. Camera For Autonomous Driving - Summary
5.2. Forward ADAS Monocular Camera
5.3. Forward ADAS Stereo Camera
5.4. Forward ADAS Triple/Trifocal Camera
5.5. Thermal / Ir/ Night Vision Camera
5.6. Driver Monitoring, In-Cabin, Dash Camera, And Gesture Recognition Camera
5.7. Rear-View, Surround View, And Side-Mirror Replacement Camera
6 References
Companies Mentioned
- 510 Systems
- Adasens
- AdaSKy
- AIRY3D
- Ambarella
- ARM
- Audatex
- Autonomos
- Baidu
- BlackVue
- Bosch
- Brightwayvision
- Broadmann
- C-Tower
- Calin Tcehnology
- Carnegie Robotics
- Caruma Technologies
- CarVi
- Chronocam
- CMOSIS
- CogniVue
- Control-Tec
- CortexLabs
- Cox
- Cretif
- Cruise Automation
- Cypress Semiconductors
- Denso
- Embedded Vision Systems
- eyeris
- Fastree 3D
- Fenderhawk
- Ficosa
- Flir Systems
- Fuji Heavy Industries
- Fujinon
- Gardian optical Technologies
- Garmin
- Genesys
- GESO
- Great Changes
- Guardian Optical Technologies
- Guardvant
- Haesung Optics
- HealthyRoad
- IEE
- Intello Transpo
- Ionterra
- IPROC
- itseez
- Kalray
- Kappa
- Kyocera
- Largan
- Leopard Imaging
- LightMetrics
- LyfeLens
- Lytx
- mcnex
- Micron
- Microsoft
- Myakiatto
- New Imaging Technologies
- Nexvision
- Ocular Robotics
- OmniVision
- OPGAL
- Optalert
- Photoneo
- PixelPlus
- PLK Technologies
- PMDTechnologies
- RoadAngel
- RoadEyes
- Roadsense
- SarmoTek
- Satir
- Seegrid Corporation
- Seeing Machine
- Sekonix
- Senso Optics
- Silterra
- SK Hynix
- Smart Eye
- Smartautolabs
- SmartDrive Systems
- smarteye
- SmartRay
- Sunex
- Sunfleet
- Sunny Optical Technologies
- Teledyne Dalsa
- Towerjazz
- UURMI
- Valeo
- vayyar
- Veoneer
- Vicomtech-IK4
- VisLab
- Zendrive
- Zenuity (Autoliv & Volvo)
- ZF Group (ZF TRW)
