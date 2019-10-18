Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market to 2025: Market is Projected to Grow by Over $75 Billion
Oct 18, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Farm Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Autonomous Farm Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$75.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.3%
Partially Autonomous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$86.4 Billion by the year 2025, Partially Autonomous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Partially Autonomous will reach a market size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- AGCO Corporation
- Bobcat Company
- Claas KGaA mbH
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Iseki & Co., Ltd.
- John Deere
- Kubota Corporation
- SDF S.p.A.
- YANMAR Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Growing Population & Food Security Concerns, the Foundation for the Growth of Agricultural Equipment
- Long Term Focus on Feeding the World as Population Touches a Projected 9.2 Billion by 2045 to Sustain the Growth of Mechanized Farm Equipment: Global Population (in 000s) by Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045
- Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food Security
- The World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Reliance on Advanced Farming Systems & Technologies to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
- What this Means for Autonomous Farm Equipment?
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Autonomous Farm Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for Transformation in Farming
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in Agriculture Preps the Market for Robust Growth
- Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of Automated Farming Technologies: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
- Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the Business Case for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
- Innovation in Advanced Robotics Plays a Key Role in the Commercialization of Autonomous Farm Equipment
- Continuous R&D in Robotics & the Ensuing Expansion of the Robotics Market Bodes Keeps the Innovation Wheel Well Oiled for Agricultural Robotic Solutions: Global Market for Robotics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
- GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in Autonomous Farm Equipment
- Technology Penetration of High-Precision GPS Vital in Making Autonomous Vehicles a Reality: Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth
- Opening Up of Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Robust Government Budgets for Autonomous Agricultural Technology in Support of Food Security Goals to Benefit Market Growth
- Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
- Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest in Autonomous Equipment
- Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022
- As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance
- Driverless Tractors, the Future of Farming on Large Farmlands
- Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors: Average Size of Farms (In Hectares) by Region/Country for the Year 2019
- Agricultural Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st Century
- Expanding Applications of Commercial Drones Supported by Progressive Improvements in Functionality to Help Autonomous Farm Equipment Cross the Chasm Between Early Adoption to Mass Adoption: Global Commercial Drone Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Emergence of Flying Robots as the New Face of Robotics Coupled With Effervescent R&D in the Space, Paves the Way for Algorithms, Drones & Robots to Revolutionize Agriculture & Farming: Global % Share Spending on Robotics & Drones for the Year 2019E
- Myriad Benefits Drive the Popularity of Automated Harvesters
- Grain Loss During Harvesting Caused by Current Generation Machines Drives Demand for Smart Autonomous Harvesting Machines: Corn Head Kernel Loss While Harvesting With a Combine Harvester
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbcc9n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article