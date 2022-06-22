Global Autonomous Train Technology Market Report to 2026 - Players Include CalAmp, Siemens, Warehouse Airbrake Technologies and ABB

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Train Technology Market: Analysis By Train Type (Metro/Monorail, High Speed Rail, Light Rail), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous train technology market was valued at US$7.41 billion in 2021, and is projected to be worth US$10.11 billion in 2026.

In comparison to road transportation, railways are considered to be an efficient and reliable means of transportation for passenger and freight over greater distances, with fewer delays and breakdowns, resulting in shorter travel times. As a result, governments across the world have boosted financial allocations for modernizing and upgrading the railway ecosystem in order to enhance the railway network and minimize reliance on other modes of transportation.



Autonomous trains are a type of automated train that includes an automated train driving system that controls train arrival, departure, movement between stations, accurate and automatic train halting, and on-time door opening and closing. The autonomous train technology market is determined to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% over the analyzed period of 2022-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rising investments in smart cities, increasing adoption of metros and high speed trains, increased budget allocation for railway development, decarbonized and sustainable form of transportation, rising demand for secure and safer railway system and increasing demand for electric trains. Due to the introduction of improved technology such as communication based train control (CBTC), European railway traffic management system (ETRMS), and others, autonomous trains have a lower risk of rail fatalities. On-board cameras, sensors, communication devices, and other technology can help to prevent train fatalities, boosting the demand for autonomous train technologies. Moreover, growing electrification of metro/monorail as a result of stricter pollution standards being enacted around the world has also supported market growth.

Challenges: However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as high implementation costs and constraints in processing. Autonomous trains are built around integrated digital signal processing (DSP) modules. The programmed algorithm directs the operation of this architecture in a specific order. When the train is moving, one of the key challenges is the complicated interplay of the many subsystems. Railway signaling is complicated, with many different types of signals and state combinations. There are a variety of train types available, each with its own infrastructure. As a result, an autonomous system that works with one type of train may not necessarily work with another.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as adoption of IoT devices, integration of artificial intelligence and virtual reality, and technological advancements in automotive sensors. The internet of things have a significant impact on railway infrastructure dependability and safety. Condition-based monitoring eliminates delays caused by track and train component failures, improving maintenance efficiency and costs while also increasing passenger satisfaction. Railway operators can also use IoT-enabled advanced analytics to develop data-driven solutions to improve fleet control and rail operations efficiency.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on global autonomous train technology market. Because of the pandemic, major railway projects were halted, and posed a challenge to the autonomous train technology market. People were seeking more personal vehicles as a result of their fear of shared spaces, decreasing the demand of train, thus hampering the market.



However, the post-COVID environment appears to be fortunate for the autonomous train technology market, as people are now more transilient for electric and safe vehicles. Moreover, increased safety norms are also expected to support the market growth. Connectivity is going beyond 5G and vehicle data access. More connected experiences would open up more possibilities for displaying information across dashboards and interfaces.

Competitive Landscape:

The global autonomous train technology market is highly concentrated. Market players have implemented sustainable growth techniques in the market. To strengthen their position in the market, some of the leading competitors are pursuing various growth methods such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and agreements. For example, Alstom completed the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation in January 2021, resulting in a globally competitive producer in mobility and rail transport.



The key players of the global autonomous train technology market are:

Alstom SA

Belden Inc.

CAF SA

CRRC Corporation Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd (Hitachi Rail Ltd.)

Thales Group

CalAmp Corp.

Siemens AG (Siemens Mobility)

Warehouse Airbrake Technologies Corporation (GE Transportation)

ABB Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Deutsche Bahn AG

Major players are investing in R&D of the equipment to meet international standards. New product launches, collaborations with governments and expansion in the emerging countries are among the strategic activities that the corporations are pursuing in order to increase their market positions. For example, in September 2021, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering formed a joint partnership with Keolis to build the Dubai Metro and Dubai tram. The Dubai metro, a fully automated driverless rail system, has successfully begun operations. Kawasaki Heavy Industries offered new remote track monitoring services with information and communications technology in North America in May 2021.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Autonomous Train Technology: An Overview

2.1.1 Grades of Automation

2.1.2 Benefits of Autonomous Trains

2.2 Autonomous Train Technology Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Autonomous Train Technology Segmentation By Train Type



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Autonomous Train Technology Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Train Technology Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Train Technology Market by Train Type (Metro/Monorail, High Speed Rail, and Light Rail)

3.1.3 Global Autonomous Train Technology Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Autonomous Train Technology Market: Train Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Metro/Monorail Autonomous Train Technology Market by Value

3.2.2 Global High Speed Rail Autonomous Train Technology Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Light Rail Autonomous Train Technology Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Train Technology Market

5.1.2 Post-COVID Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Investments in Smart Cities

6.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Metros and High Speed Trains

6.1.3 Increased Budget Allocation For Railway Development

6.1.4 Decarbonized and Sustainable Form Of Transportation

6.1.5 Rising Demand For Secure and Safer Railway System

6.1.6 Increasing Demand for Electric Trains

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Implementation

6.2.2 Constraints in Processing

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

6.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.3.3 Integration of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

6.3.4 Technological Advancements in Automotive Sensors



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Alstom SA

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Products

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Belden Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 CAF SA

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Business Units

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 CRRC Corporation Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Operating Region

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Rail Ltd.)

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Operating Segments

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.6 Thales Group

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Operating Segments

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.7 CalAmp Corp.

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Operating Segments

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.8 Siemens AG (Siemens Mobility)

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Operating Segments

8.8.3 Business Strategy

8.9 Warehouse Airbrake Technologies Corporation (GE Transportation)

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Operating Segments

8.9.3 Business Strategy

8.10 ABB Group

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Operating Businesses

8.10.3 Business Strategy

8.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Operating Segments

8.11.3 Business Strategy

8.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Operating Segments

8.12.3 Business Strategy

8.13 Deutsche Bahn AG

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Operating Segments

8.13.3 Business Strategy

