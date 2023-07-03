Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market to Surpass USD 5.95 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Segments - by Type, Shape, Technology, Propulsion System, Payload Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.78 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 5.95 Bn at a CAGR of 14.3% by the end of 2031.

Key Players Covered

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Boeing

Kongsberg

BAE Systems

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

International Submarine Engineering Limited

Eelume AS

ECA GROUP

Graal Tech Srl

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4810

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to boost their market share.

Enquiry before buying: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4810

Key Takeaways:

AUVs are self-propelled or unmanned vehicles that are equipped with sensors and actuators.

Increasing adoption in defense and growing exploration of rare earth minerals are expected to boost the demand for AUVs.

The medium AUVs ( 100m - 1000m depth) segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, owing to rising adoption in the oil & gas and defense sector.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, owing to rising adoption in the oil & gas and defense sector. The military & defense segment is anticipated to hold a major market share due to increasing demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities.

segment is anticipated to hold a major market share due to increasing demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities. North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the increasing defense budgets and rising procurement of advanced AUVs by the Navy for ISR operations.

Get Full Access to 330 Pages Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4810

Segment Covered

Type

Small AUVs (upto 100m depth)

depth) Medium AUVs ( 100m - 1000m depth)

- depth) Large AUVs (above 1000m depth)

Shape

Torpedo

Streamlined Rectangular Style

Laminar Flow Body

Multi-hull Vehicle

Technology

Communication System

Collision Avoidance System

Navigation System

Imaging System

Propulsion System

Mechanical System

Electric System

Hybrid System

Payload Type

Sensors

Cameras

Echo Sounder

Synthetic Aperture Sonar

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Others

Application

Scientific Research

Oil & Gas Industry

Military & Defense

Archaeology & Explorations

Oceanography

Environment Protection & Monitoring

Seabed Mining

Rescue Activities

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Contact:

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports