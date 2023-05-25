Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2018-2030F

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2030F Segmented By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Level of Automation, By Component, By Mobility Type, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow significantly to 2028

With the recent shift in consumer behavior in the transportation industry due to the pandemic and technological advancement, there has been increasing demand for autonomous vehicles. Also, many shared mobility companies are opting for autonomous vehicles, positively impacting the growth of the global autonomous vehicle market.



Recent Developments in Autonomous Vehicles.



The venture capital division of General Motors Co. invested in the US startup Oculli Corp in September 2021. It creates radar sensor software for autonomous vehicles.

With this investment, GM will be able to scale up its partially automated vehicles and completely autonomous vehicles by using Oculli's affordable software to improve radar resolution. In August 2022, Lyft partnered with Motional to launch the Robo taxi in Las Vegas.



In May 2022, Mercedes Benz opened sales of their S- Class and EQS model vehicles with Level 3 Automation installed.t. Furthermore, Honda has launched its Legend Sedan Model with Level 3 Automation.



Ford Mustang Mach e and F-150 come with level 2 automation. Ford has developed a blue cruise system for the autonomous automobile. Waymo has a fleet of self-driving electric Jaguar I-PACE cars that are now used by the public in Phoenix, Arizona and being tested by staff members in San Francisco, California.

These vehicles run entirely on sensors. The public in Phoenix can utilize these vehicles through the Waymo One app without any NDAs or set pickups because there is no driver in the vehicle or operate them remotely. They run entirely on sensors.



General Motors is developing a self-driving Chevrolet bolt with lidar for self-driving. In 2020, Cruise, which was acquired by General Motors, launched Origin, which is a fully autonomous car without steering wheels and pedals.



The COVID-19 situation resulted in market uncertainty by slowing down logistics services, impeding corporate growth, and escalating panic across various client sectors. Governments in several countries declared a complete lockdown and temporarily shut down industries, which resulted in border closures that hampered the movement of transportation and logistics services. Following the COVID-19 health catastrophe, the outlook for companies around the world has drastically shifted.

Additionally, market participants' overall service activities have decreased to reduce the possibility of contamination. With the new regulations and procedures in place and a notable improvement in product sales across the retail sector, the world is currently slowly returning to normal. These elements might exert a favorable influence on the market for autonomous vehicles to boost economic activity in all sectors.



Increasing Demand in Shared Mobility



Autonomous vehicles are escalating at a rapid rate in shared mobility. Many companies are investing in the sensors needed to provide fully autonomous driving experiences to their customers. Companies like Waymo, Argo AI, and Cruise are investing heavily in autonomous vehicle operations. Consumer behaviors have also shifted towards autonomous shared mobility, which is further impacting the growth of autonomous vehicles.



High Demand for Advanced Technology in Automobiles



There is high demand for new features and technology in the Autonomous Vehicle market. Consumers are also buying vehicles that have new advanced features.

Many automobile companies are investing in technology to manufacture fully autonomous vehicles before their occupants, and it offers several technologically sophisticated safety measures, increased comfort, and security. The in-vehicle services, however, include additional costs related to telecommunications services, connection solution fees, and hardware systems, which might restrain market expansion.

Additionally, there are other difficulties that these highly technical systems face, such as failures and malfunctions. In addition, there is a significant chance that hackers will gain access to system data and vehicle functionalities, which could restrain market expansion.



Competitive Landscape



Key players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach and to be future ready.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global autonomous vehicle market.

BMW AG

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Tesla, Inc.

General Motors Company

Daimler AG.

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox,Inc.

Pony.AI, Inc.

Report Scope:



Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Level of Automation:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Component:

Camera

Radar Sensors

Lidar

Ultrasonic Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Mobility Type:

Shared

Personal

Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Netherlands

Austria

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yup1z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets