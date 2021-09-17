Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2021: Progressive Regulatory Frameworks and Technology Developments Boost Future Growth Potential

Sep 17, 2021, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Vehicles Regulatory Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of testing and deployment regulations in 27 countries, including China, across the Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.
The study also covers the autonomous vehicle testing landscape in these countries and strategies for further deployment in key markets. The adoption of autonomous vehicles relies on global regulations that favor the testing and development of autonomous driving.
Partners in the autonomous driving value chain are on the brink of developing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems to enhance the safety and convenience requirements of the driver, passengers, and other vulnerable road users. Increasing automated safety requirements have necessitated the need for a robust regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.
Regulations for autonomous vehicle testing and consumer deployment are typically developed and agreed upon on a regional level. Regulatory bodies, such as the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), along with countries such as Germany, Japan, and the United States, are working toward refining a global regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.
Global deployment regulations for passenger vehicles are at level 3 autonomy, while several countries have commenced testing up to level 5 autonomy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Autonomous Vehicles Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers for Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
- Growth Restraints for Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
3. Global Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
- AV Regulations Overview - Global
- AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - Europe
- AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - APAC and China
- AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - North America
- AV Testing Landscape in Europe
- AV Testing Landscape in Key APAC Countries
- Testing Landscape of ICVs in Major Cities - China
- AV Regulatory Framework in North America
4. Definitions
- SAE International's Definition of Levels of Driving Automation
5. Autonomous Vehicle Regulations - Europe
- UNECE Framework for AV Guidelines
- 1968 Vienna Convention - How It Affects AV Regulations
- UNECE Regulations for Autonomous Feature Deployment
- Regulations Overview - Austria
- Regulations Overview - Belgium
- Regulations Overview - Denmark
- Regulations Overview - France
- Regulations Overview - Germany
- Regulations Overview - Italy
- Regulations Overview - United Kingdom
- Regulatory Framework of Other Countries in Europe
- UNECE Regulation on Cybersecurity - UN R155
- AV Testing Landscape in Europe
- AV Testing Landscape in Europe
6. Autonomous Vehicle Regulations - APAC
- Regulations Overview - China
- Testing Landscape of ICVs in Major Cities - China
- Robotaxi Testing Projects and Participants in China
- Government Initiatives for ICV Adoption in China
- Smart City Projects to Foster Early Deployment of ICVs in China
- Strategic Investments of Autonomous Driving OEMs for the Deployment of ICVs in China
- Regulations Overview - Japan
- Regulations Overview - Singapore
- Regulations Overview - Malaysia
- Regulations Overview - South Korea
- Regulations Overview - Australia
- Regulations Overview - New Zealand
- Regulations Overview - India
- AV Testing Landscape and Deployment in Key APAC Countries
- AV Testing Landscape in Key APAC Countries
7. Autonomous Vehicle Regulations - North America
- NHTSA Framework for ADS in the US
- US Federal and State Regulatory Roles
- US Roadmap for Strategic AV Development and Deployment
- AV Testing and Deployment Regulations in the US
- AV Regulatory Framework in North America
- AV Regulatory Framework in the US
- Regulations Overview - Canada
- Regulations Overview - Mexico
- Public Testing Projects for AV (Passenger Cars) in North America
- Teleoperations Regulations in North America
- Teleoperations Regulations in the US
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Harmonized Guidelines for Vertical Market Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2: Regulating L2+ and L3 Piloted Driving for Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3: L4 Robotaxis and Shuttles for Consumer Deployment by 2024
9. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hbo00
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
